CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AVEO, GE, MHLD and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) Class Period: August 4, 2016 - January 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in the June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Class Period: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/general-electric-company-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, General Electric Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power’s flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power’s goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the General Electric Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MHLD) Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maiden-holdings-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust’s insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust’s insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

To learn more about the Maiden Holdings, Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Class Period: May 21, 2015 - February 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: CVS Health Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the CVS Health Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com