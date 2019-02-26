CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, MU, SVXY and DPLO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sogou-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Sogou Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase in Sogou merchants’ sales of counterfeit goods; (ii) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because Sogou’s existing software, advertising procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese regulations, and would need to be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses; (iii) Sogou’s cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou’s cost of revenues, as Sogou was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition; (iv) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company’s AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness; (v) as a result of altering its smart hardware strategy, Sogou had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware revenue in the second half of 2018; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Sogou’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Sogou Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MU) Class Period: September 26, 2017 - November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/micron-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Micron Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in anti-competitive behavior, including artificially restricting supply growth of DRAM; (2) these anti-competitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) the Company’s anti-competitive efforts artificially boosted its operating metrics; (4) as a result, the Company’s financial performance, including revenue, was overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Micron Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSEArca: SVXY) Class Period: Investors in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/proshares-short-vix-short-term-futures-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: According to the complaint in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition, during the Class Period defendants made similar false and misleading statements in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

To learn more about the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) Class Period: February 26, 2018 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/diplomat-pharmacy-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com