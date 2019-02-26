CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, PRGO, VALE and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW) Class Period: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: YRC Worldwide Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) Class Period: November 8, 2018 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) Class Period: April 11, 2017 - January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Vale S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine especially in light of its experience in 2015; (ii) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (iii) Defendants filed to disclose that Vale’s auditor was not independent, as required under Brazilian mining law; (iv) Defendants failed to disclose that an internal report commissioned by Vale in 2018 to assess the stability of the tailings dam raised concerns over its drainage and monitoring systems; (v) Defendants failed to disclose the existence of information that the dam was at risk of "liquefaction,” the same issue that led to the 2015 collapse of the Samarco dam; and (vi) as a result, Vale’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) Class Period: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

In order to inflate its reported revenue and representative growth metric during the Class Period, Avon engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market. Avon did not disclose the changes to its credit terms in Brazil. Avon also failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

