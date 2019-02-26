26/02/2019 11:32:00

Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

London, February 26

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 31 January 2019 Share Conversion

26 February 2019

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 20 February 2019 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 January 2019 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 January 2019 share conversion date:

0.780309Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.281543US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 96 GBP Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 124 USD Shares of no par value

all with effect from 25 February 2019

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 5 March 2019 Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 5 March 2019.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

-               2,716,241                US Dollar Shares

-               331,228                   US Dollar Treasury Shares

-               14,094,767              Sterling Shares

-               1,450,652                Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share    0.7606    

Sterling Share       1.4710

From 25 February 2019, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 22,799,375

Website:    www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel:  +44 (0)1481 745001

Related content
20 Feb - 
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Feb - 
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Feb - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:32 E:BHMG
Conversion of Securities
20 Feb E:BHMG
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Feb E:BHMG
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Feb E:BHMG
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Feb E:BHMG
Holding(s) in Company
05 Feb E:BHMG
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Feb E:BHMG
Transparency Report
01 Feb E:BHMG
Monthly Shareholder Report - December 2018
01 Feb E:BHMG
Holding(s) in Company
31 Jan E:BHMG
Conversion of Securities

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
2
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Offers Exclusive Hearing Aid Benefit to American Seniors Association (OTC: AMSA)
3
MICRON INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – MU
4
Teenage Lyme Disease Patient and TickTracker App Inventor Honored by U.S. Government for Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Advocacy
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

BH Macro Limited ORD NPV.. 2,421.30 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

12:00
Amicus Establishes Global Research and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Philadelphia
12:00
Cybercriminals earning over $3B annually exploiting social platforms
12:00
Husky Energy Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results; Updates 2019 Guidance
11:59
Altisource Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
11:59
AutoZone 2nd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 2.6%; EPS Increases 10.7% to $11.49
11:48
Net Asset Value(s)
11:45
TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
11:34
Final Results
11:32
Conversion of Securities

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 12:15:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-26 13:15:57 - 2019-02-26 12:15:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY