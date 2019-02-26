26/02/2019 21:15:00

CrossAmerica Partners Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Allentown, PA, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K

ALLENTOWN, PA, February 26, 2019 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) on February 26, 2019 has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing can be viewed through a link on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Partnership's unitholders may request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements. Requests should be submitted at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/shareholder-services/document-request or by contacting investor relations at 210-742-8316.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.  Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,200 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 31 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Randy Palmer, 210-742-8316

CAP-logo.jpg

Related stock quotes

CrossAmerica Partners LP.. 17.15 0.1% Stock price increasing

