DefinedCrowd triples team and keeps hiring

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DefinedCrowd, a smart data company for Artificial Intelligence (AI), has surpassed the mark of 80 employees globally and has announced today, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, that they will hire another 70 employees by the end of this year.

“Good-quality training data in high demand and the pressure is on to keep up. Our business is growing and we’re searching for professionals looking to make a difference in AI,” reveals COO Walter Benadof. “To keep up with the demand, we will be doubling our team by the end of 2019,” he adds.

DefinedCrowd is currently hiring for the Development, Product, Marketing, and Operations departments, with several openings for Software Developers (Frontend, Backend and Full Stack), QA Automation Engineers, and Machine Learning Engineers. These positions are available throughout the company’s four offices globally and will have an important role on the expansion of the company’s product, an all-in-one platform that allows data scientists to collect, structure, and enrich high-quality training data for AI applications.

“We have a very ambitious goal, we want to be the number one provider of data for AI in the world. This year will be crucial to achieve this goal, as we mature our product, grow our client base, and announce partnerships with the companies that are leading the AI revolution,” states Founder and CEO, Dr. Daniela Braga. “We are looking for the best talent to join our team in this exciting moment, and to be part of the construction of a smarter AI,” she concludes.

To apply, candidates should go to https://careers.definedcrowd.com, where there will be new jobs added throughout the year.

DefinedCrowd was founded in 2015 and was recently named one of the top 100 AI start-ups by CB Insights. With a client list that includes BMW, Mastercard, Nuance, and Yahoo Japan the company has proven their traction in the AI industry by providing KPIs around quality, throughput and scale. The company also offers capabilities in 70+ languages and dialects, supported by their own community, Neevo by DefinedCrowd, which consists of 100,000+ skilled members worldwide. DefinedCrowd is part of the Washington State Department of Commerce delegation, and can be visited at their booth A11 on Hall 8.1 at Mobile World Congress until February 28th.

About DefinedCrowd

DefinedCrowd offers high-quality training data to help machine learning products reach market at improved quality and speed. With world-class expertise in speech and NLP technologies, they support a broad range of use cases, from virtual assistants, to customer review, autonomous vehicles, content categorization, pattern recognition, and even surveillance systems. Through a combination of human intelligence, automatic tools, and machine learning capabilities, DefinedCrowd’s platform allows data scientists to collect, structure, and enrich training data through efficient workflows designed to accelerate enterprise AI initiatives. Their value proposition is quality (95-98% accurate), speed (5-10x faster than competition) and scale (70+ languages and dialects covered).

