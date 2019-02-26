26/02/2019 17:34:59

FIRST LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR DOUG’S VARIN™ ISSUED TO LEVEL™

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEVEL™, a cannabinoid company that facilitates custom cannabis experiences for patients and consumers, has announced a unique licensing agreement to offer THCV enriched tablinguals powered by Doug’s Varin™, a rare and highly-sought-after source of high THCV concentrations.

The THCV enriched Tablingual™ powered by Doug’s Varin are called STIMULATE and are available at: www.levelblends.com/productcategory/Tablingual/ and at California cannabis retail locations throughout the state.

“This is our first licensing agreement for Doug’s Varin in the newly regulated California market,” said David Lampach, CEO of California Cannabinoids, Inc., the manufacturer of Doug’s Varin. “We are pleased that LEVEL is leveraging the power of Doug’s Varin for its tablingual products.”

“Attaining access to Doug’s Varin in the first license to be offered in the California marketplace is exciting and fits with our mission to offer custom cannabis experiences to our customers,” said LEVEL CEO Chris Emerson Ph.D. “We have seen a tremendous response to Stimulate, which offers the benefits of one of the rarest and most promising new cannabinoids to hit the market in years.”

Developed and manufactured in San Francisco, LEVEL’s products are founded in unique and rare cannabinoids. Doug’s Varin is grown under full sun in Northern California and tested for safety and potency under California Bureau of Cannabis Control regulatory standards. 

For more information on Stimulate, LEVEL and Doug's Varin, visit www.levelblends.com or www.dougsvarin.com.

 

About LEVEL, Inc.:Founded in 2015, LEVEL is a San Francisco cannabinoid company that facilitates custom cannabis experiences for patients and consumers. Developed by founder and CEO, Chris Emerson Ph.D, LEVEL products are developed and manufactured in San Francisco. LEVEL’s innovative products are founded in application and delivery of unique and rare cannabinoids. This approach allows individuals to discover the untapped potential of cannabis. Cannabis is a journey. LEVEL’s mission is to create the toolkits needed to embark on your individual cannabis journey.

About Doug’s Varin and California Cannabinoids, Inc.:  Formed in 2017, California Cannabinoids, Inc. is a California corporation based in Oakland, with the mission of providing the cannabis industry and consumers access to rare cannabinoids. The company is the exclusive provider of Doug’s Varin™ which contains the highest concentrations of tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) currently available in the marketplace. CEO David Lampach is a long-time industry expert, grower and advocate for clean, safe cannabis.  Prior to founding California Cannabinoids, he was Co-Founder and CEO of Steep Hill Labs and served a consultant to several states concerning the creation and implementation of various aspects of medical and recreational cannabis regulation. To learn more, visit: DougsVarin.com. 

Kevin Herglotz

Doug's Varin / California Cannabinoids, Inc.

415-963-2601

kevin@hpastrategies.com

Brie Emerson, COO

LEVEL, Inc.

415-569-7115

brie@levelblends.com

