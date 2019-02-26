26/02/2019 21:15:00

Global Ship Lease Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 before the open of market trading.

What: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call and Webcast
  
When: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
  
Where:There are two ways to access the conference call:
  
 Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 5749817
 Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
  
 Live Internet webcast and slide presentation:
 

https://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Thursday, March 21, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 5749817 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: https://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under mainly long-term, fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies.  On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Global Ship Lease owns 38 vessels ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, of which nine are fuel efficient new-design wide beam, with a total capacity of 198,793 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 11.0 years determined as at December 31, 2018.

The average remaining term of the charters at December 31, 2018 was 2.5 years on a weighted basis.

Investor and Media Contact:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Logo

