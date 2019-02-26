Hemp, Inc. Announces Stock Share Agreement with Gunpowder Capital Corporation

Spring Hope, NC, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers including the 85,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, a state of the art processing center in Medford, Oregon, and a 500-acre hemp growing Eco-Village in Golden Valley, Arizona, announced today that the Company has agreed upon a stock share with Gunpowder Capital Corporation, a Canadian merchant bank and advisory services firm.

The stock share will be Gunpowder Capital Group’s first foray into the hemp industry. Seeing the high demand for hemp throughout the United States, both companies agree that with the opening of enormous opportunities in the hemp industry through the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, the market is going to experience great growth through the coming months and years.

“With the increased focus on the hemp industry throughout the United States, and even the world, Hemp, Inc. is happy to be the first to welcome Gunpowder Capital Corporation into this evolving industry,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “Since the legalization of hemp in the Farm Bill in 2018, we have seen states pull out every stop to help get their farmers growing hemp as soon as possible to allow for increased income and jobs to fill the demand. There is no better time to enter this industry than today.”

Hemp is an industry that is expected to improve the economy of each state that grows it. In fact, hemp revenue is expected to grow 27 percent annually, and become a $5.7 billion industry by the year 2020. Hemp, unlike cannabis, is a non-psychoactive product that can be used for a variety of industrial items such as food, clothing, building materials, cleaning up oil spills, and amending soil. According to Congressional Research Service, until recently, the U.S. imported, on average, $100 million of hemp products each year. Legalization will now allow American farmers and companies to fill that demand.

“We are excited to enter the hemp industry at such a pivotal time in history,” said Gunpowder Capital Corporation CEO Frank Kordy. “We have watched this market for some time waiting for the appropriate time to enter this lucrative and fast growing U.S. hemp market. We have chosen Hemp, Inc. to speed our entry into the US market with its potential benefits to our shareholders.

“The U.S. has enormous farming infrastructure and access to vast amounts of arable land. Coupled with the change in U.S. law, it will allow the U.S. to soon become a world class exporter of hemp products instead of mostly importing hemp products. It is our desire to capitalize on that opportunity and we believe Hemp, Inc. can put us on the fast track to achieving that goal,” added Kordy.

Currently, 25 states are already growing hemp, with many more on their way to approval of regulations. In Arizona, a state that is hoping to fast-track a bill to make hemp farmable by June 2019, Hemp, Inc. is already preparing for the boom through their partnership with Veteran Village Kins Community. The community is a solar and wind-powered facility on 500 acres that is designed to grow hemp and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products. The products will benefit veterans, as well as generate revenue for Hemp, Inc.

“We are ready to continue the progression of The Great United American Hemp Grow-Off,” added Perlowin. “To do so, we will be working alongside growers from multiple states and looking for additional partnerships so we can do our part to blast through the predicted $5.7 billion dollars in hemp industry sales. In the past, the United States imported millions of dollars in hemp products each year, and now, the hard working American people can tap this market.”

Hemp, Inc.’s Local Processing Center in Medford, Oregon is one of the most sophisticated processing centers focusing on hemp flower drying, curing and post-processing for the CBD hemp industry. Hemp, Inc. is planning further significant investment in the Southern Oregon area to expand the services it offers local farmers.

In addition to the United States hemp industry, Perlowin has also been scouting land in Puerto Rico. Recently, the Puerto Rico Governor signed an executive order to implement the hemp industry in the U.S. territory. The land would be used to support a Veteran Village Kins Community to create a highly profitable and environmentally conscious industrial hemp industry. Puerto Rico has a projected growth rate of over 17% and a huge demand for hemp-derived CBD products. Perlowin is confident the industrial hemp industry will reinvigorate the economy of this island and create income for struggling small family farms.

To see 1 minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, go to Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page where he posts daily on all of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country.

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

HEMP, INC. UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS ON ITS STRATEGIC PLAN AND CURRENT FOCUS TO HELP BUILD THE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE INDUSTRIAL HEMP INDUSTRY

For the past few years, Hemp, Inc. has grown and evolved with the industrial hemp industry, giving it unique insight into the pain points faced by small family farms and other companies in the industry. "We know how vital it is to take the time to build the infrastructure to support such a high demand and we've invested heavily in the expertise and experience to make this happen. This is just the start," said Perlowin.

So far, there are seven divisions:

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure (Division One) currently consists of two hemp processing facilities across the country, with a third under development, which will include an in-house third party testing laboratory. The largest of the two is its multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in Spring Hope, North Carolina . It’s the largest “industrial hemp processing center” in the western hemisphere and has grown to become the pre-eminent center of the industrial hemp industry. The 85,000 square foot facility sits on a 9-acre campus. It is environmentally sustainable and was built from the ground up in hopes of “Making America Hemp Again." With a patent pending manufacturing process, the North Carolina facility is operating full time to process millions of pounds of our unique kenaf, hemp blend, to manufacture all green natural loss circulation materials (LCMs) that are to be sold to the oil and gas drilling industry, along with an all green natural oil spill absorbent, a second industrial hemp/kenaf product called Spill-Be-Gone.

(To see a one-minute video of the millions of pounds of kenaf, go to Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page , September 7th, 11th, 13th, 20th and 22nd, 2018.)

In addition to the company’s industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, Hemp, Inc. also has one the most sophisticated local processing centers (LPC) in Medford, Oregon which focuses on hemp flower drying, curing, and post processing for the CBD industry.

Hemp, Inc. also has 4,500 acres of land in Golden Valley, Arizona. Out of the 4,500 acres of land, 500 acres have currently been designated for the Veteran Village Kins Community (VVKC). Hemp, Inc. is actively building out 300 of those 500 acres for hemp cultivation. The company aims to boost the economies of these towns by offering affordable hemp processing services, which incentivizes local growers to add hemp to their crop rotation. The company is continuing to scout new locations for local processing centers in Florida, Puerto Rico, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and several other states.

Thus far, Hemp, Inc.’s Local Processing Center (LPC) in Oregon has created over 200 seasonal jobs as well as many year-round jobs.

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

The Hemp Farming Infrastructure (Division Two) consists of hundreds of acres of hemp and kenaf growing in multiple locations, farm equipment, cloning rooms, clones and seeds, grow rooms, greenhouses, hemp drying facilities and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment. (Some of this farming infrastructure can be seen on Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page in some of his older posts from Sept. 8th, Aug. 30th, 19th, 15th - 11th, 9th and 4th, July 31st, 29th, 21st - 16th, 2018.)

Hemp, Inc. also has a model “Small Family Farm” in North Carolina situated on 12 acres that consists of a cloning room, a greenhouse, and enough land to grow 2,000-3,000 high CBD hemp plants. (This model farm can be seen on Bruce Perlowin's Facebook page, in the Aug. 22nd - 26th, 2018 posts.) By showing farmers how to grow high CBD hemp plants, operate a greenhouse and turn a barn into a cloning room to earn $500,000 a year, the “Small Family Farm” can reappear on the American landscape. After all, the original small family farms in America were able to survive economically by growing hemp as their main cash crop and the first 5 presidents of the United States were all hemp farmers.

According to Perlowin, the company is preparing to grow on 500 plus acres of land in Oregon, 300 acres in Arizona (maybe more), hundreds of acres in NC (combination of hemp and kenaf), and an undetermined amount in Puerto Rico. He says collective sales from all these grows will be extremely significant in terms of pre-rolls, high CBD buds, distillate, isolate and biomass. “By 2020, we anticipate the main function of the company will be sales and marketing as we will have completed the infrastructure to support that sales and marketing. Right now, I believe we have the largest footprint with vertical integration in the hemp industry in America today. We are always looking for joint ventures where we have or can expand our footprint,” commented Perlowin.

Moreover, “A to Z” services for the farmers are available - from harvesting to drying, bagging, curing, storing, nitrogen sparging, machine trimming, hand trimming, and selling, creating a “one stop shop” for the small to large family farms. And with the soon-to-be addition of our third party, on-site testing labs from Digipath Labs, local farmers can do their testing, processing and selling in the same place. Digipath brings their proprietary ISO-17025:2017 accredited standard operating procedures and testing protocols, to establish, maintain, and operate each lab.

Digipath will bring state-of-the-art equipment, lab expertise, proprietary operating procedures and management to Hemp, Inc.’s rapidly growing locations to ensure the highest quality of goods before entering the marketplace. They will provide all necessary laboratory-expertise and related management services to develop and operate each Lab, including purchasing and maintenance of the laboratory instrumentation, as well as hiring and comprehensive training of lab personnel.

Without an in-house, third-party testing laboratory, products in need of testing would need to be transported off site, which could mean waiting days or even weeks for results. The addition of Digipath at Hemp, Inc.’s production centers will expedite testing processes and further support new business developments.

Division Three – The Hemp CBD Extraction Infrastructure

The Hemp CBD Oil Extraction Infrastructure (Division Three) originally consisted of a Supercritical C02 Extractor. After operating for over a year it has been determined that Hemp, Inc. will be upgrading to a much larger and advanced alcohol extraction process. These large-scale extractors are expected to be placed in all additional processing arenas, thus completing this part of building the industrial hemp infrastructure.

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

The Hemp Educational Infrastructure (Division Four) includes Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University which focuses on educating and empowering Hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure and support. The educational seminars , through the Hemp University, are held periodically and teach farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue. Through this Division, Hemp, Inc. has trained over 500 farmers in North Carolina to date.

Due to its overwhelming success in North Carolina, Hemp, Inc. executives have expanded The Hemp University. In addition to being held in NC, it will also be held in Oregon, Arizona and Puerto Rico. The next Hemp University will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon to educate, support and build community for hemp farmers and entrepreneurs. “We can help create thriving local communities in which the American Small Family Farm is once again a vital economic entity,” says Perlowin. “The Hemp University is key to the Hemp Revolution. Under Division 4, our focus is on teaching and providing quality content to be used by small family farms and small businesses. After all, knowledge is power, and by sharing knowledge, we grow together.”

According to executives, there are also plans in the near future to expand The Hemp University to Puerto Rico through a variety of different formats and to Arizona. The eco-village in Arizona will serve as the venue for upcoming 2-day interactive and hands-on camping events which will focus on building with hemp-crete and other hemp construction materials, as well as growing hemp and the various aspects of organic gardening/farming.

“Since The Hemp University’s initial launch with the educational symposium, the number of attendees has grown tremendously and it has been an overwhelming success, each time.

“The interactive, hands-on learning approach is invaluable. By learning in an interactive cohort format , students gain the necessary skills they need to immediately implement them on their farm or in their organization. It’s the perfect mix of quality instruction, relevant educational content and a high level of commitment, to ensure the educational success of each attendee,” said Perlowin.

Thus far, The Hemp University has helped transform the livelihoods of North Carolina farmers transitioning from tobacco to industrial hemp by providing them with the tools and support needed to gain a foothold in this burgeoning industry.

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

While marketing is a critical facet of any business operation for increasing revenues, Hemp, Inc. believes there must be a keen focus on the infrastructure first. The demand for CBD and hemp products is massive, some even say the demand is insatiable. In order to supply that type of volume/demand, there has to be a strong foundation or infrastructure in place. While Hemp, Inc. is poised to grow a rock solid Hemp Marketing Infrastructure, CEO Perlowin reminds us that this infrastructure has to be able to support a meteoric industry growth. The hemp-derived CBD market is expected to hit $591 million early this year, and it may grow 40 times this size—to $22 billion by 2022, according to the Brightfield Group report . “This is why we focus on infrastructure, at the moment, more so than specific marketing activities,” says Perlowin. “Specific marketing activities isn’t the issue. The ability to grow, process and produce what the marketplace is demanding is the issue and hence the reason we are focusing on creating the infrastructure first.”

The company has also recently joint-ventured with retail store Hemp Healthcare, in Dolan Springs, Arizona, to sell high-end cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp-based products. Hemp Healthcare is home to an array of renowned CBD and hemp products, including Hemp, Inc.’s cosmetic and wellness line that includes shampoos, lotions, candles and more. The retail storefront is conveniently located off Highway 93 in Arizona, in a highly trafficked tourist area. Specifically located on Pierce Ferry Road, Hemp Healthcare is next to Dolan Station – a location that welcomes numerous tour buses daily with visitors from around the world that stop there on trips to the Grand Canyon.

Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services

Division Six focuses on the sale of hemp accessories such as the sale of extractors, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; the drying, trimming, curing, storing and brokering for other farmers; and ultimately anything else a hemp farmer may need to be successful.

“What we found is that people are always looking for hundreds of items. New harvesting equipment and new extraction technologies,” said Perlowin.

Division Seven – Research and Development

While Research and Development has been an integral part of Hemp, Inc. since day one, a more formal research and development project began in Puerto Rico in December of 2018. Hemp, Inc. met with many officials to get an idea of what the regulations to grow hemp would be and start the process to gain permits to grow as soon as possible. The main focus in Puerto Rico is to first get a contract for land with an agriculture license to grow hemp. Several land opportunities have been identified and are in negotiations. The second focus is to find a building(s) suitable for drying facilities and extraction units. Because of the devastation from the last 2 hurricanes and the economic downfall in Puerto Rico, there are many buildings available. Many of the regions have buildings to offer at very affordable prices. Hemp Inc. has visited many properties and have several that would be suitable for hemp processing purposes.

In December, Hemp Inc. was invited to participate in a study on hemp by the University of Mayaguez. Hemp, Inc. was chosen as one of the two private growers to participate in the study. The private study will include testing 3 different soil amendments, 4 different cultivars, various spacing scenarios, water usage and numerous other important growing data. The study will give Hemp, Inc. access to the database created by the study, which will contain important data on growing hemp in the Puerto Rican environments.

Many important connections have been made already, including meeting with the Department of Agriculture. Puerto Rico is ready for a game changer like hemp to help their economic struggles. As of February 12, 2019, the Governor of Puerto Rico signed a bill making hemp legal. This could really speed things up for Hemp, Inc.

ABOUT DIGIPATH, INC. & DIGIPATH LABS, INC.

Digipath, Inc.

(DIGP) supports the cannabis and hemp industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis and hemp industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis and hemp they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client’s products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

ABOUT LOCAL PROCESSING CENTER INC.

Hemp, Inc. entered into a majority ownership agreement with JNV Farms LLC for the hemp cultivation and processing company in Medford, Oregon. As the majority owner of the, now fully functional, hemp cultivation and processing company, Local Processing Center, Inc. (LPC), Hemp, Inc. will be able to create a pipeline of industrial hemp and hemp products in states, where legal, on the West Coast. This makes Hemp, Inc. a bi-coastal hemp processing center in America with many more Hemp Local Processing Centers planned for other areas where Hemp is being grown. Thus far, the company has created over 200 jobs in its LPC and also helped create even more jobs for the local farmer. “A to Z” services for the farmers are available – from harvesting to drying, bagging, curing, storing, nitrogen sparging, machine trimming, hand trimming, extracting and selling creating a “one stop shop” for the small to large family farm. Daily updates on LPC can be found on Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It’s one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world’s largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEMP AND MARIJUANA

Hemp is completely different from marijuana in its function, cultivation and application. In cultivating marijuana, the plants are spaced far apart, and the male plants are destroyed to assure that they cannot seed the female plants, which would result in undesirable, less potent and less marketable, seeded marijuana buds. Hemp, on the other hand, is planted close together and commonly hermaphrodites, which creates an abundance of seeds, the main component of Hemp foods and supplements. The Hemp stalks are processed and used for fiber, composite, and other hemp based end products.

Hemp is used in variety of other applications that marijuana couldn’t possibly be used in. These include healthy dietary supplements, skin products, clothing, and accessories. Overall, hemp is known to have over 25,000 possible applications. Hemp products such as Hemp Milk, Hemp Cereal, and Hemp Oil are used by consumers every day.

For an excellent read on the difference between hemp and marijuana, visit the Ministry of Hemp .

9 GREAT REASONS TO INCLUDE HEMP AS PART OF A HEALTHY DIET (Source)

Although hemp seeds come from the Cannabis sativa plant, they do not produce a mind-altering effect. These small, brown seeds are rich in protein, fiber, and healthful fatty acids, including omega-3s and omega-6s. They have antioxidant effects and may reduce symptoms of numerous ailments, improving the health of the heart, skin, and joints. Read all the reasons to include hemp as part of a healthy diet here .

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fiber – Hemp fiber can be used to make fabrics and textiles, rope and paper. The word ‘canvas’ actually derives from the word cannabis.

Fuel – While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. With reserves of petroleum being depleted, it would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Food – Hemp seeds are very nutritious and were first thought to be eaten by the Ancient Chinese and Indians. Hemp seeds have a nutty taste and can be eaten raw, ground up, sprouted, or made into dried sprout powder. Hemp seeds also contain a very beneficial oil that is high in unsaturated fatty acids, including an optimal 1:4 ratio of omega-3 to 6.

Building Material – Hemp can be made into a variety of building materials. These include concrete-like blocks called ‘hempcrete’, biodegradable plastics, and wood replacements. These materials have been used in the manufacture of many things, including electronics, cars and houses. In fact, the first American home made of hemp-based materials was completed in August 2010 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Biofuel – Remarkably, the oil from hemp seeds and stalks can also be made into biofuels such as Biodiesel — sometimes known as ‘hempoline’. While this biofuel can be used to power engines, it does take quite a lot of raw material to produce a substantial amount.

(Source/Credit: A Medium Corporation)

HEMP, INC.’S “TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE”

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. A global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere (in Spring Hope, North Carolina), a 4,500 hemp-growing and processing eco-village aggressively being built on 500 of those acres in Golden Valley, Arizona called Veteran Village Kins Community (to serve the needs of the American veterans) and one of the most sophisticated harvesting and post processing facilities in Medford, Oregon, Hemp, Inc., believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.’s “Triple Bottom Line” approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

