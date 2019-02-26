Hinds Hospice Partners with Elemeno Health to Provide Superior Patient Care

OAKLAND, Calif. and FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemeno Health , the developer of a proprietary cloud-based solution for front-line healthcare teams, announced today that it will partner with Hinds Hospice to implement the Elemeno solution to engage front-line teams in the consistent delivery of best practices and improved patient care.

"The clinicians at Hinds Hospice are elated to have this new resource for clinical care at their fingertips,” said Eric Klimes, CEO of Hinds Hospice. “This new technology will allow us to provide a higher level of caregiving to our patients. With this cloud-based application, our hospice teams will have instant access to support, training and best practices day or night, regardless of where they are providing care.”

Developed in collaboration with UCSF Medical Center, the Elemeno solution provides “just-in-time” training, enabling front-line medical professionals to quickly access, from any device, interactive guidelines, smart checklists and concise how-to videos, 24/7. Complicated best practices are simplified into bite-sized learning, and the social elements included in the software are designed to engage and motivate team members. As a result, staff can strategically implement priority best practices and drive front-line adoption at scale to help improve the quality of service and the patient experience.

According to Ann Guerrero, executive director of Clinical Services for Hinds Hospice, “The formation of our new partnership with Elemeno Health aligns with our ongoing pursuit of clinical excellence at Hinds Hospice. We are proud to be the first hospice healthcare organization to deploy Elemeno Health's innovative cloud-based solution for front-line healthcare teams.”

“We are honored to be partnering with one of the pioneers of the hospice movement and helping them deliver the highest quality support for their patients,” said Arup Roy-Burman MD, CEO and co-founder of Elemeno Health. “We empower staff in the field so that they have full access to Hinds’ institutional expertise, and the ability to combine that expertise with personal compassion, where patients and families want to be, including their own homes.”

About Hinds Hospice

Hinds Hospice was established in 1981 when Nancy Hinds, the agency’s founder, began caring for terminally ill patients in her own home on Simpson Street. The “Simpson” Hospice Home was replaced with the current six-bed Hinds Hospice Home on Twain Avenue in Fresno in 1987.

In 1991, Hinds Hospice began providing “outpatient hospice” to patients in their homes, residential or skilled care facilities. Such care now represents the majority of Hinds Hospice’s patient population, with all but six patients of the 270 served daily being cared for at home or in care facilities in Fresno, Madera, and Merced Counties. In 2005, Hinds Hospice created its Center for Grief & Healing to expand bereavement support for adults and children grieving the loss of a loved one. The Center provides individual and group counseling. Hinds Hospice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

About Elemeno Health

Founded in 2016 in Oakland, California, Elemeno Health is a UCSF startup backed by digital health venture investor, Launchpad Digital Health, Silicon Valley tech accelerator, Y Combinator, regulatory tech venture investor, Fenway Summer and Berkeley Angel Network. The Elemeno solution is in use by teams in multiple large medical centers and county health systems. Elemeno has been named one of the 2019 “Fierce 15” companies by FierceHealthcare, designating it one of the most promising new healthcare companies in the industry.

Media Contacts:

Amy Cook

amy@elemenohealth.com

Rob Walker

rwalker@hindshospice.org

559.317.6038