26/02/2019 03:19:54

KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Kraft Heinz Company (NasdaqGS: KHC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Kraft and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-khc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Kraft and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 21, 2019, Kraft disclosed that it had “recorded non-cash impairment charges of $15.4 billion to lower the carrying amount of goodwill in certain reporting units.”  Further, the Company revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2018 relating to its procurement policies, procedures and internal controls.

On this news, the price of Kraft’s shares plummeted.

The case is Hedick v. Kraft Heinz Company et al, 19-cv-01339.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

Related content
01:21 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Acti..
22 Feb - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The Kraft ..
22 Feb - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announce..
Related debate
24 Feb - 
TC Skriver....   Normal 0 false false false EN-GB ..
23 Feb - 
No txt deleted.
23 Feb - 
Wb ejer over 24% af heintz, det er spændende at s..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Feb
KHC
Ja, så meget for TA 🤔
5
23 Feb
KHC
Jeg blev "moppet" af en håndfuld skribenter (ingen nævnt ingen glemt) for et år siden, så meget, at ..
2
22 Feb
KHC
Jeg har TC's mail hvis alt andet fejler. At jeg så ikke skriver den her er en helt anden sag..........
2
22 Feb
KHC
... og det helt logiske rationale er at hvis de kan sælge for 18 mia USD i USA, og knap 8 mia USD i ..
2
22 Feb
KHC
Nu var KHC ellers lige gået i køb efter langt om længe at have nået en utænkelig og markant dobbelt-..
2
23 Feb
KHC
Sandheden er at du ikke kunne tåle kritik for at dit TA ikke altid virker, også selv om det sjældent..
1
23 Feb
KHC
Ja, alt er vist galt i KHC, selv CEO er kun 29 år, og kan derfor kun have beskeden erfaring, og det ..
1
23 Feb
KHC
Tjek lige op på, hvor enorme summer på balancen, der er goodwill og immaterielle anlægsaktiver. Omfa..
1
22 Feb
KHC
Sidst han var lidt aktiv var i Pandora.... @Esa "10.000 flere af Kasi Jespers "slags" i Danmark - ..
1
22 Feb
KHC
TC har ændret profil til DU.... han havde dig en smule udfordringer i privaten, satser da på han ige..
1

Regulatory news

03:19 KHC
KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
01:21 KHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm
22 Feb KHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm
22 Feb KHC
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company Investors (KHC)
22 Feb KHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Kraft Heinz Company
06 Dec KHC
Research Report Identifies Corning, The Boeing, NV5 Global, Centene, Twenty-First Century Fox, and The Kraft Heinz with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
26 Oct KHC
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Adient, BT Group, The Kraft Heinz, Teladoc, Oracle, and Akcea Therapeutics — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
27 Sep KHC
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Eversource Energy, Government Properties Income Trust, The Kraft Heinz, Alliance Resource Partners, Hoegh LNG Partners LP, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
14 Jun KHC
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Stein Mart, Asbury Automotive Group, Sprint, The Kraft Heinz, Allergan plc, and Fitbit — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
17 Apr KHC
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland's, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Trust, and CYS Investments — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
2
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Offers Exclusive Hearing Aid Benefit to American Seniors Association (OTC: AMSA)
3
Spark Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Roche
4
Mascot Bidco Oy Has Received All Required Authority Approvals for its Voluntary Public Recommended Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Amer Sports Corporation
5
Teenage Lyme Disease Patient and TickTracker App Inventor Honored by U.S. Government for Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Advocacy

Related stock quotes

The Kraft Heinz Company 34,23 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

04:55
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) And Its Directors
04:16
Dr. Amir Bajoghli Recognized as Top Doctor in Dermatology by Northern Virginia Magazine
03:19
KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
02:30
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 6
01:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMTA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CMTA Investors to Contact the Firm
01:21
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm
01:16
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
01:12
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) and Encourages DPLO Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 05:17:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-26 06:17:25 - 2019-02-26 05:17:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY