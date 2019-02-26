KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Kraft Heinz Company (NasdaqGS: KHC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Kraft and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-khc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Kraft and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2019, Kraft disclosed that it had “recorded non-cash impairment charges of $15.4 billion to lower the carrying amount of goodwill in certain reporting units.” Further, the Company revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2018 relating to its procurement policies, procedures and internal controls.

On this news, the price of Kraft’s shares plummeted.

The case is Hedick v. Kraft Heinz Company et al, 19-cv-01339.

