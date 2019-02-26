26/02/2019 06:08:00

LeddarTech to Address Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in European Conferences

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, announces its participation at two European industry events in March as part of the LeddarTech Mobility Leadership Series. Pier-Olivier Hamel, Product Manager, will take center stage at Automotive Tech.AD Berlin, while Heinz Oyrer, Strategic Partnerships Director, will be presenting at the Sensor Solutions 2019 International Conference in Brussels.

Automotive Tech.AD Berlin

On March 11, 2019, in Berlin, Germany, Pier-Olivier Hamel, LeddarTech’s Product Manager – Automotive Solutions, will present Demystifying LiDAR Technology for Automotive AD Applications. Hamel will review the timeline for the integration of automotive LiDAR including the critical requirements, the key building blocks of LiDAR Systems, and their impact in fulfilling the needs of mass-market automotive-grade LiDARs. In this presentation, specific LiDAR business models will be discussed, with a focus on the benefits of a LiDAR platform approach.

Automotive Tech.AD Berlin

is built to address the challenges of achieving full autonomy. As one of Europe’s leading knowledge exchange events, Automotive Tech.AD brings together over 350 stakeholders who are playing an active role in the vehicle automation scene.

“Technology has now taken center stage within the automotive industry. The rapid pace of innovation also brings some misconceptions on LiDAR technologies,” stated LeddarTech’s Pier-Olivier Hamel. “I look forward to shedding light on industry requirements and on key LiDAR enablers, as well as providing insights on LeddarTech’s platform model for LiDARs in automotive applications to the attendees of Tech.AD Berlin.”

Sensor Solutions 2019 International Conference

On March 26, 2019, in Brussels, Belgium, LeddarTech’s Strategic Partnerships Director, Heinz Oyrer, will address leading experts and executives in the sensor industry on how to Leverage Ecosystem Collaboration to Create a Versatile and Scalable LiDAR Solution. This session will discuss the advantages of a LiDAR platform model that enables multiple developers and integrators to design and produce customized, automotive-grade LiDAR solutions around a common software and hardware core (the LeddarEngine), rather than relying on generic, off-the-shelf LiDAR products. Mr. Oyrer will also explain how an ecosystem of world-class automotive suppliers provides prequalified sourcing options for components and software to use in the design of solid-state LiDARs, accelerating and simplifying the development and procurement processes, for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Sensor Solutions International

is a two-day, high tech event where attendees will gain an up-to-date overview of the of the global sensor industry and related market opportunities.  Sensor Solutions International is part of AngelTech, which brings together three conferences covering compound semiconductor, photonic integrated circuit, and sensor technologies.

“It is challenging for new technologies to be successful if they are built in isolation,” stated Heinz Oyrer, Strategic Partnerships Director at LeddarTech. “Bringing new LiDAR solutions from the concept stage to a commercial product requires a tremendous amount of expertise and resources. This can be quite challenging, particularly for small, emerging technology companies. Hence, an ecosystem collaboration of leading top-tier automotive suppliers is instrumental in the success of emerging LiDAR solutions in the future automotive industry” said Oyrer. I look forward to sharing our vision at Sensor Solutions 2019 International Conference in Brussels.”

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com, and on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice-President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

