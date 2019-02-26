26/02/2019 18:00:00

LogicMonitor Expands Presence in ServiceNow Store with CMDB Integration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT and Managed Service Providers, today announced it has received certification of LogicMonitor CMDB Integration with ServiceNow, available now in the ServiceNow Store. Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that the LogicMonitor CMDB Integration has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform security, compatibility, performance and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of LogicMonitor with ServiceNow.

“The LogicMonitor-ServiceNow integration is a game changer. By being bi-directional, it has allowed us to use the best tool for the job every time,” said Oscar Garcia, COO at NTT Communications. “We have reduced our customer on-boarding efforts substantially and simplified the process. At the same time, we’ve increased the quality of the CMDB with less effort.”

By integrating LogicMonitor and ServiceNow, customers gain full visibility into their IT ecosystems, from infrastructure to applications. IT service management and operations teams now have access to reliable and up-to-date data, allowing them to work more efficiently and effectively. Key elements of the integration include automated device discovery and ticket management, reliable and up-to-date CMDB, and enriched alert data for quicker mean-time-to-resolution for incidents critically affecting business.

“Organizations turn to ServiceNow and LogicMonitor to transform the way they deliver exceptional services to their customers in today’s increasingly complex IT environment,” said LogicMonitor CEO, Kevin McGibben. “LogicMonitor gathers extensive information about the devices it monitors. By automating workflows between LogicMonitor and ServiceNow, our customers can work more efficiently, save time and increase productivity across IT operations.”

This offering complements LogicMonitor’s existing ITSM integration in the ServiceNow Store. LogicMonitor’s integrations with ServiceNow deliver the visibility and reliable data required to identify IT performance issues faster and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Customers can see both the ITSM and CMDB integrations live at the LogicMonitor booth at ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2019 conference in Las Vegas from May 5-9.

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor® is the leading cloud-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT. With coverage for thousands of technologies out of the box, LogicMonitor provides granular visibility into resources, services and applications across infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud. IT and DevOps teams benefit from a unified view of hybrid environments to prevent outages, shrink the time needed to resolve issues, and optimize cloud spend. LogicMonitor’s automated device and resource discovery, preconfigured alert thresholds and customizable dashboards come together to give IT teams the speed, flexibility and actionable insights required to innovate in today’s competitive markets.

ServiceNow Store

The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now Certified apps from ISV Technology Partners that complement and extend ServiceNow and accelerate time to value for customers.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contact

LogicMonitor

Anna Lindsey

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com

