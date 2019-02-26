Market Trends Toward New Normal in Micron Technology, Harris, Sientra, Noble, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and CECO Environmental — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH), and CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research examine Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH), and CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 22nd, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. (MU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Micron Technology's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Micron Technology reported revenue of $7,913.00MM vs $6,803.00MM (up 16.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.91 vs $2.36 (up 23.31%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Micron Technology reported revenue of $30,391.00MM vs $20,322.00MM (up 49.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $12.27 vs $4.67 (up 162.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.52 and is expected to report on September 19th, 2019.

HARRIS CORPORATION (HRS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Harris' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Harris reported revenue of $1,666.00MM vs $1,535.00MM (up 8.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.91 vs $1.10 (up 73.64%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Harris reported revenue of $6,182.00MM vs $5,900.00MM (up 4.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.04 vs $4.50 (up 34.22%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.90 and is expected to report on July 30th, 2019.

SIENTRA, INC. (SIEN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sientra's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sientra reported revenue of $16.88MM vs $9.82MM (up 71.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.72 vs -$0.74. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sientra reported revenue of $36.54MM vs $20.73MM (up 76.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.34 vs -$2.20. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.92. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.52 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

NOBLE CORPORATION (NE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Noble's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Noble reported revenue of $309.89MM vs $329.59MM (down 5.98%) and basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Noble reported revenue of $1,082.83MM vs $1,236.92MM (down 12.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.59 vs -$2.11. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.17 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMPH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $75.54MM vs $57.92MM (up 30.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $240.18MM vs $255.17MM (down 5.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.23 (down 56.52%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.70 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. (CECE) REPORT OVERVIEW

CECO Environmental's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CECO Environmental reported revenue of $88.26MM vs $84.99MM (up 3.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.37 vs $0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CECO Environmental reported revenue of $345.05MM vs $417.01MM (down 17.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$1.12. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.40 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

