Mercury Systems to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ) announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference to be held March 5-7, 2019 in New York City. Management will present an overview of the Company's business at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the investor section of Mercury's website at ir.mrcy.com/events.cfm . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter .

