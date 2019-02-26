26/02/2019 21:15:00

Mercury Systems to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com) announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference to be held March 5-7, 2019 in New York City. Management will present an overview of the Company's business at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the investor section of Mercury's website at ir.mrcy.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter.

Contact:

Michael Ruppert, CFO

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1990

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Mercury-Systems-Logo.jpg

