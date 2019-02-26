Midwest Real Estate Data Welcomes Livingston County Board of Realtors® Into MLS’s Expanding Service Area

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just two months after announcing their partnership, Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has completed integrating the Livingston County Board of Realtors® into MRED’s multiple listing service (MLS). LCBR members now have access to connectMLS, MRED’s MLS powered by more than 45,000 active real estate professionals.

The announcement comes more than three weeks ahead of the originally scheduled start date and marks the second completed integration of a new MRED association partner in a month. The Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors® (BNAR) went live with connectMLS in mid-January.

“Everyone gets more complete data and better resources when additional associations come on board,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “The whole LCBR staff has been a joy to work with and they have been instrumental in getting this project done ahead of schedule. We’re looking forward to doing great things together in the future.”

“We’re thrilled at how smooth this process has been. MRED’s staff answered all our questions and we’re happy to have a comprehensive new menu of benefits for brokers,” said LCBR President Jill Thompson. “This is definitely the right move for our members.”

LCBR operates in central Illinois’ Livingston County, serving the county’s nearly 40,000 residents in 15,000 households across 16,000 housing units. This expands the territory covered by MRED’s association partners to 22 counties. MRED provides public records for all Illinois counties and counties that border Illinois in contiguous states, and continues to expand in order to best serve the its real estate professionals with increasing and improving data and services.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for nine consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

