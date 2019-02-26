26/02/2019 09:47:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Smithson Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 26

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Smithson Investment Trust plc, as at the close of business on 25 February 2019, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1075.02p

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
15
00:33
DANSKE
Enig. Det er da logik for perlehøns, at hovedkontrollen med hvidvask af penge og forebyggelsen heraf..
13
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
2
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Offers Exclusive Hearing Aid Benefit to American Seniors Association (OTC: AMSA)
3
MICRON INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – MU
4
Teenage Lyme Disease Patient and TickTracker App Inventor Honored by U.S. Government for Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Advocacy
5
Cannabis Science Set to Integrate Its Sponsored Research In Nigeria to Include Its U.S. Patent Number 9,763,991 for Compositions of Cannabinol (CBN) for Treatment of Various Neurological Conditions

Latest news

10:16
Notice of AGM
10:01
#MWC19: Rakuten selects Nokia IMPACT to tap IoT opportunities in Japan
10:01
Execution of a loan and related call-option agreement
09:52
Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
09:49
Net Asset Value(s)
09:47
Net Asset Value(s)
09:36
Net Asset Value(s)
09:29
Transaction in Own Shares
09:25
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 10:35:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-26 11:35:30 - 2019-02-26 10:35:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY