Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 25-February-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 370.05p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 365.47p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---