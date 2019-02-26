Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 25
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 25-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue 370.05p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.08p
INCLUDING current year revenue 365.47p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
