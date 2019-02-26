26/02/2019 13:14:00

Net Asset Value(s)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 26

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 25 February 2019 was 327.1p including estimated current period revenue and 319.9p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 42,287,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 22,221,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

26 February 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

