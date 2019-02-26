26/02/2019 14:57:00

London, February 26

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Weekly Announcement of Estimated Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 22ndFebruary 2019 the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:  

Fund NameSedolNAVMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date
BH Global LtdB2QQPS8$15.46  -0.54% -0.37%22nd February 2019
BH Global LtdB2QQPT9 1527p  -0.69% -0.65%22nd February 2019

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement are an estimate, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations. The final month-end Net Asset Value may be materially different from these estimated weekly values, and should only be taken as indicative values which have been provided for information only and no reliance should be placed on them.  Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements.  Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk.  Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.  Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD  performance  figures are  calculated  by reference  to  the  previous estimated month end  NAV or, if  published, the previous  month end  confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year.  MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 26thFebruary 2019

