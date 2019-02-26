26/02/2019 13:25:00

New Reporting and Analytics Portal for the Calix Remote Monitoring Service Makes it Easier Than Ever to Cut Issue Resolution Times by Up to 50 Percent

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a new reporting and analytics portal for the Calix Remote Monitoring Service that will enable communications service providers (CSPs) to rapidly solve network problems that impact subscriber experience. The insights delivered through the new portal help streamline and automate network incident analysis and allow operations teams to proactively address issues that impact network health. Early adopters of the new Calix Managed Service have reduced the number of incidents that require technician intervention by as much as 90 percent and network issue resolution times by up to 50 percent.

“The information in the Remote Monitoring analytics and reporting portal has helped us more efficiently and effectively analyze and address incidents across our network and in our subscribers’ premises,” said Tim Bowlby, IT/Broadband supervisor at Valley Telecom Group. “The portal also gives us the quantitative data we need to identify parts of our network that are candidates for replacement or upgrade. As an early adopter of the Remote Monitoring Service we are thrilled to see the rapid pace of innovation that Calix is delivering for this exciting new service.”

The Calix Remote Monitoring Service is a cloud-based service that:

  • Monitors a CSP’s end-to-end access network 24x7 to ensure issues are automatically identified and assessed

  • Leverages machine learning technology developed through thousands of Calix Support Services engagements with CSPs to correlate alarms, filter extraneous events, and identify critical issues

  • Provides incident notifications to CSP team members that include the nature, location, severity of events, and recommended resolution paths to help reduce mean time-to-repair

The new portal provides an intuitive dashboard that CSPs can leverage to assess incidents that are impacting network performance. The powerful visualization of alarm distribution helps CSPs identify trends over time to help teams resolve issues and plan new network deployments and architecture options. The machine learning and predictive analytics built into the remote monitoring service deliver insights through the portal that can be utilized by a CSP’s entire operations team. The new release of the Calix Remote Monitoring Service also includes deeper insights for context on impacted platforms and devices. This additional information accelerates issue resolution.

“While we announced the service less than 2 months ago, the Calix Remote Monitoring Service is radically changing how our Calix Services team engages with our customers,” said Greg Billings, senior vice president of services at Calix. “Today we can work with our customers in a proactive rather than reactive manner. The service delivers a material impact almost immediately, and it is helping our customers take a more aggressive approach to managing their networks. This, of course, has a direct impact on subscriber satisfaction and retention. The new portal provides customers immediate access to the analytics and insights needed to solve network problems and shape their future network strategies as they deliver exceptional subscriber experiences. Now, armed with additional insights, operational transformation can happen even faster.”

Watch a video demonstration of the new Calix Remote Monitoring capabilities here.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Press Inquiries:

Dale Legaspi

408-474-0056

dale.legaspi@calix.com

