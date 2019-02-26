Orange Selects DSP Group’s ULE Technology to Power New Connected Home Service

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) , a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, today announced that Orange has chosen its ULE solutions for its future smart home service in France. This announcement comes as Orange announces its membership in the ULE Alliance at the annual DECT Forum and ULE Alliance meeting in Nuremberg, Germany.

“We are convinced that the ULE protocol is the best available technology that will greatly facilitate the adoption of connected home usages among our customers. Orange is now joining Deutsche Telekom within the ULE Alliance and will work alongside the other members to build a fully-fledged industrial ecosystem. Over 5 million customers of Orange and Deutsche Telekom are already equipped with ULE-compatible routers and will be able to connect to a wider range of connected objects specially designed for use in the home,” says Sylvaine Aublanc, Smart Home Marketing Director at Orange.

This Spring, Orange is poised to offer its next-generation smart home products and services in France, based on DSP Group’s ULE chips. Orange’s decision to change wireless communications protocol to the DECT-based ULE lends additional support for the standard’s quality of service, reliability, and security. The first wave of the launch includes nearly three million homes already equipped with the latest Livebox router, allowing customers to enable the new service free of charge, without the need for additional or new equipment. The use of the ULE protocol provides several additional benefits including low power consumption, extended indoor coverage and a particularly simple installation procedure.

“The selection of Orange in the ULE technology is a milestone event for DSP Group paving the road for a major expansion in ULE’s eco-system and the positioning of ULE as a leading and mainstream IoT technology. Leading service providers are leveraging ULE’s unmatched benefits which include superb range, interference free spectrum and natural and reliable voice and audio support,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group. “We are confident that following Deutsche Telekom and Orange, more service providers will adopt ULE as technology of choice for their next generation smart home offerings.”

Orange announced that a range of ULE-compatible connected objects will be marketed under the Orange name for customers at launch, including a motion sensor, smart plug, smart light bulb and a door/window-opening sensor. All of the devices and the Livebox gateway contain DSP Group’s ULE chipset solutions, ensuring reliable service and secure communication.

DSP Group will be at the Mobile World Congress this week in Barcelona and available for briefings before, during or after the show (in person or via phone). The system will be exhibited in DSP Group’s private meeting room.

