26/02/2019 22:24:04

OXXO and HEINEKEN Mexico extend their commercial relationship

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today that its subsidiary Cadena Comercial OXXO, S.A. de C.V. (“OXXO”) has signed an agreement with Cervezas Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, S.A. de C.V. (“HEINEKEN Mexico”), and both companies have agreed to an extension of their existing commercial relationship, with certain important changes. The current successful commercial relationship between OXXO and HEINEKEN Mexico began in 2010 and has been conducted under a ten-year agreement, whereby the only beer brands sold by OXXO have been those of the HEINEKEN Mexico portfolio. Today’s announcement represents an early renegotiation of the agreement with HEINEKEN Mexico.

Under the terms of the agreement announced today, starting in April of 2019 and following a gradual process, OXXO will also start selling the beer brands of Grupo Modelo in certain regions of Mexico, and will cover the entire Mexican territory by the end of 2022. As an example, the markets where OXXO will start selling both brand portfolios simultaneously during 2019 include Guadalajara and Mexico City.

The new commercial agreement will increase the productivity of the beer category within OXXO stores and will contribute to the growth of the beer industry in Mexico. Furthermore, the agreement is consistent with OXXO’s permanent efforts to evolve its value proposition, committed to its consumers and offering more and better solutions to their daily needs.

The agreement announced today is expected to be formalized through the signing of a definitive contract, which is expected to take place during March of 2019.

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

Media Contact

(52) 555-249-6843

comunicacion@femsa.com.mx

www.femsa.com

Investor Contact

(52) 818-328-6167

investor@femsa.com.mx

www.femsa.com/inversionista

Related content
22:25 - 
OXXO and Grupo Modelo agree on new commercial relations..
07 Feb - 
FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quart..
18 Jan - 
FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:25 FMX
OXXO and Grupo Modelo agree on new commercial relationship
22:24 FMX
OXXO and HEINEKEN Mexico extend their commercial relationship
07 Feb FMX
FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
18 Jan FMX
FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors
31 Oct PHM
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Alkermes plc, PulteGroup, Las Vegas Sands, Barrick Gold, Avangrid, and Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
26 Oct FMX
FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
02 Oct FMX
FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
26 Sep QLYS
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Gladstone Commercial, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V, Qualys, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Assured Guaranty, and Enbridge — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
24 Sep FMX
FEMSA Comercio enters the drugstore business in Ecuador
27 Jul FMX
FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MICRON INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – MU
2
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Ratification of Stock Option Grant
5
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2018 in NOK

Related stock quotes

Fomento Economico Mexica.. 90.69 -0.6% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

22:51
MERGER ALERT – LABL, CMTA and ONCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
22:47
Karyopharm Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting Reviewing Selinexor for the Treatment of Patients with Triple Class Refractory Multiple Myeloma
22:40
Windstream Holdings, Inc. Receives Court Approval of “First Day” Motions to Support Normal Business Operations
22:39
BankFinancial Corporation Reports a Change in Board of Directors and a Stock Repurchase Transaction
22:30
Flushing Financial Corporation Increases Its Quarterly Dividend 5% to $0.21 Per Share
22:25
OXXO and Grupo Modelo agree on new commercial relationship
22:25
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2025
22:24
Dril-Quip Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 23:08:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-27 00:08:32 - 2019-02-26 23:08:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY