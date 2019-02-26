25/02/2019 23:51:33

Peeks Social Announces Redesign of Peeks Social iOS App

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV: PEEK; OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company”) announces that Apple has suspended the Peeks Social app for download from the Apple AppStore pending the completion of technical and procedural changes to the Peeks Social app and the Peeks service. Peeks Social iOS users who currently have the app installed on iOS supported devices continue to have access to content and the full functionality of the iOS app.

The Company has submitted its completed changes today Monday the 25th of February and expects to return to the AppStore shortly.   Apple has informed the Company that it’s review process is now lengthy and delays could be expected in the app review process.  As recently as January 30, 2019, Apple temporarily banned Facebook’s enterprise certificate as part of its continuous app review processes

Peeks Social remains available in the Android AppStore and at www.peeks.social

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.  

For further information, please contact:

Peeks Social Ltd.

Mark Itwaru  David Vinokurov 
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer  Director Investor Relations 
416-639-5339  416-716-9281 

mark@peeks.com 

 

davidv@peeks.com 

 
    

Disclaimer concerning Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the proposed issuance of warrants by the Corporation to GEM.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

