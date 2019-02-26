Peeks Social Announces Redesign of Peeks Social iOS App

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV: PEEK; OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company”) announces that Apple has suspended the Peeks Social app for download from the Apple AppStore pending the completion of technical and procedural changes to the Peeks Social app and the Peeks service. Peeks Social iOS users who currently have the app installed on iOS supported devices continue to have access to content and the full functionality of the iOS app.

The Company has submitted its completed changes today Monday the 25th of February and expects to return to the AppStore shortly. Apple has informed the Company that it’s review process is now lengthy and delays could be expected in the app review process. As recently as January 30, 2019, Apple temporarily banned Facebook’s enterprise certificate as part of its continuous app review processes

Peeks Social remains available in the Android AppStore and at www.peeks.social

