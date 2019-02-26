Pinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on March 13, 2019

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast growing “new e-commerce” platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 13, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International +65-6713-5090 China 4006-208-038 US +1-845-675-0437 UK +44-203-621-4779 Hong Kong +852-3018-6771 Passcode: Pinduoduo

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 8:59 AM ET on March 20, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +61-2-8199-0299 US +1-646-254-3697 Passcode: 7587753

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Pinduoduo’s website at https://investor.pinduoduo.com/ .

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing “new e-commerce” platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

