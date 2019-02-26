Press Conference at Supreme Court: Shackelford, Carvin to Address Media Following Supreme Court Oral Argument in Bladensburg Memorial Case

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute’s President, CEO, and Chief Counsel Kelly Shackelford will lead a press conference tomorrow, Wednesday, February 27 th at the Supreme Court of the United States, following oral arguments in The American Legion v. American Humanist Association. Shackelford will be joined by co-counsel Michael Carvin of Jones Day, who will argue before the Court on behalf of The American Legion, and Kevin Bartlett, National Judge Advocate for The American Legion.

Who: Kelly Shackelford, First Liberty Institute Michael Carvin, Jones Day Kevin Bartlett, The American Legion What: Press conference following The American Legion v. American Humanists Association oral arguments When: Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Approximately 11:45 am – immediately following media pool Where: Supreme Court of the United States Lower Steps along First Street

