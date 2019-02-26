26/02/2019 16:36:26

Press Conference at Supreme Court: Shackelford, Carvin to Address Media Following Supreme Court Oral Argument in Bladensburg Memorial Case

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute’s President, CEO, and Chief Counsel Kelly Shackelford will lead a press conference tomorrow, Wednesday, February 27th at the Supreme Court of the United States, following oral arguments in The American Legion v. American Humanist Association.  Shackelford will be joined by co-counsel Michael Carvin of Jones Day, who will argue before the Court on behalf of The American Legion, and Kevin Bartlett, National Judge Advocate for The American Legion.

Who:

Kelly Shackelford, First Liberty Institute

 

Michael Carvin, Jones Day

 

Kevin Bartlett, The American Legion

  

What:

Press conference following The American Legion v. American Humanists Association oral arguments

  

When:

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

 

Approximately 11:45 am – immediately following media pool

  

Where:

Supreme Court of the United States

 

Lower Steps along First Street

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute

is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

