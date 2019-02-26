Qorvo® Mobile 5G Portfolio Enters High-Volume Production

Full suite of integrated front-end modules supports accelerating global 5G deployments

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced that its mobile 5G portfolio of highly integrated front-end modules (FEMs) is entering high-volume production. Supporting all major baseband chipsets, Qorvo’s broad portfolio is uniquely positioned to enable leading smartphone manufacturers to develop handsets and mobile devices supporting global 5G network deployments starting in 2019.

Eric Creviston, President of Qorvo’s Mobile Products group, said, “Qorvo has spent years preparing for the RF challenges of 5G, including development of the world’s first mobile 5G front end to support early trials. With the launch of our mobile 5G portfolio, Qorvo is scaling innovations such as our industry-leading GaAs HBT process to support the impending global transition to the new standard. Unlike the previous transition from 3G to 4G, the first 5G handsets will require fully integrated front ends to meet the extraordinary performance and interoperability requirements of 5G within tight space constraints.”

Qorvo’s highly integrated modules include all the RF front end (RFFE) functions required to support new and “re-farmed” 5G bands targeted in early deployments, including filtering, transmit/receive switching, power and low noise amplification, and in some cases, antenna switching. The portfolio uses Qorvo’s GaAs power amplifiers and BAW filters to enable handsets using proven average power tracking (APT) technology to meet 5G requirements, including a full 100 MHz of bandwidth at Power Class 2 (PC2). The world’s leading manufacturers have designed 5G handsets and mobile hotspots using Qorvo’s technologies.

Qorvo’s Mobile 5G portfolio includes the QM78203 module, which supports the full width of 5G Bands n77, n78 and n79; the QM75041 Band n41 module; and the QM77038 mid-high band module. The portfolio also includes antenna-plexers and low-loss switches to support complex 5G signal routing requirements.

Qorvo is at the forefront of Solving RF Complexity™ and is highlighting its industry-leading portfolio of advanced RF front end solutions and pre-5G and 5G wireless infrastructure at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019), from February 25 through February 28. Review our show news . Learn how Qorvo is paving a path to 5G and has helped conduct dozens of 5G field trials.

Qorvo’s high-performance RF solutions simplify design, reduce product footprint, conserve power, improve system performance and accelerate the adoption of carrier aggregation. Qorvo combines systems-level expertise, broad manufacturing scale, and the industry’s most comprehensive product and technology portfolio to help leading manufacturers accelerate delivery of next-generation LTE, LTE-A, 5G and IoT products. Qorvo's core RF solutions set the standard for next-gen connectivity, with unmatched integration and performance at the heart of the connected world.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Investor Relations Contact: Doug DeLieto VP, Investor Relations W +1-336-664-1233 Media Contact: Alexis Mariani, Marketing Communications Specialist, Mobile Products Group E alexis.mariani@qorvo.com W +1 336-678-5605

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under the federal securities laws. Qorvo's business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including variability in operating results, the inability of certain of our customers or suppliers to access their traditional sources of credit, our industry's rapidly changing technology, our dependence on a few large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue, our ability to implement innovative technologies, our ability to bring new products to market and achieve design wins, the efficient and successful operation of our wafer fabrication facilities, assembly facilities and test and tape and reel facilities, our ability to adjust production capacity in a timely fashion in response to changes in demand for our products, variability in manufacturing yields, industry overcapacity and current macroeconomic conditions, inaccurate product forecasts and corresponding inventory and manufacturing costs, dependence on third parties and our ability to manage channel partners and customer relationships, our dependence on international sales and operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and develop leaders, the possibility that future acquisitions may dilute our shareholders' ownership and cause us to incur debt and assume contingent liabilities, fluctuations in the price of our common stock, additional claims of infringement on our intellectual property portfolio, lawsuits and claims relating to our products, security breaches and other similar disruptions compromising our information and exposing us to liability, the impact of stringent environmental regulations, and the impact of integrating the businesses of RFMD and TriQuint. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in Qorvo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.