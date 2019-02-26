SASB names former World Bank Official as new Chief Executive

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SASB Foundation, an independent non-profit responsible for the funding and oversight of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), today announced that Madelyn Antoncic has been appointed to serve as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer effective February 25, 2019. A former Vice President and Treasurer of the World Bank, Ms. Antoncic has held leadership and management roles for over 30 years in large, complex, global financial institutions in both the private and public sector.

Most recently Ms. Antoncic was Executive Director and Global Head of Official Sector Partnerships at Principal Global Investors. From 2011 to 2015, she served as Vice President and Treasurer of the World Bank, where she was widely credited with driving financial innovations such as catastrophic risk structures to help member countries mitigate and transfer climate-related catastrophic risk; and was an early advocate of establishing global standards for Green Bond issuers using the World Bank’s convening power and position as the bank, along with the European Investment Bank, that started the Green bond market. Ms. Antoncic has provided thought leadership on global issues including greening the financial system, closing the climate-induced catastrophic risk insurance gap, closing the infrastructure funding gap and other critical issues.

Antoncic joined the World Bank in 2011 after holding a variety of executive positions at Lehman Brothers, Barclays Capital and Goldman Sachs & Co. She was a co-founder of the Market Monitoring Group, a group of international financial markets experts and practitioners from around the world focused on identifying and assessing emerging vulnerabilities and potential dynamics in the global economy and financial markets which may give rise to systemic risk. Ms. Antoncic began her career as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“SASB is pleased to welcome Madelyn Antoncic as our next CEO. Madelyn has extensive experience and contacts in the financial markets. Her deep understanding of the risks and opportunities related to environmental, social and governance issues will be invaluable as we take SASB’s codified standards to the market and support their use by corporations and investors,” said Robert K. Steel, Chair of the SASB Foundation Board of Directors.

“Madelyn’s global policy experience and extensive knowledge of the financial markets will make her an ideal leader for SASB. With her understanding of sustainability opportunities and risks, she will be a great ally for companies and investors seeking tools to improve sustainability disclosure to benefit both corporate and investment performance,” noted Mary Schapiro, Vice-Chair, SASB Foundation Board of Directors and the 29th Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“I am thrilled to join SASB and take on this important opportunity,” said Ms. Antoncic. “I have built a career studying and managing risk, value creation and economic policy, and what I’ve learned is the importance of governance and transparency for ensuring the best, most efficient outcomes. For shareholders and stakeholders external to a company, having clear, accurate information is critical for good decision-making. I am excited to put my knowledge to work on behalf of businesses around the world seeking to improve how they identify, manage and communicate financially material sustainability risks and opportunities to their investors and creditors.”

Ms. Antoncic currently serves on several boards, including the Board of Directors of S&P Global Ratings, FinTec Acquisition Corp III and the Board of Overseers of Weill Cornell Medicine (WCM) of Cornell University.

