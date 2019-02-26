26/02/2019 06:00:00

London, February 25

This is the START of day message for the PR Newswire Disclose service

Disclaimer

The content and accuracy of all information published on the Disclose service is the responsibility of the originating company or organisation and not PR Newswire or distributing companies. These companies include (but are not limited to) Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and FE Investegate. However, PR Newswire shall use its reasonable efforts to correct any error or omission brought to its attention.

Neither PR Newswire nor its distributing companies who place the information onto their services accept any responsibility for any use made of the information provided on the Disclose service and they will not be liable for any loss suffered thereby. However nothing shall limit any party's liability for fraud, death or personal injury caused by its negligence.

All information contained in the Disclose service should be independently checked prior to any use or publication.

