26/02/2019 19:30:00

Swrve Named as Winner of Gold 2019 Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swrve, the global leader in real-time, relevant customer engagement, was presented with a Gold-level Stevie® Award for its Swrve 3.0 platform, in the New Product and Service — Marketing Solution category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Swrve 3.0 platform re-imagines how marketers understand and communicate with their customers through multichannel engagement, enabling global enterprises to deliver real-time, hyper-personalized messages that increase customer lifetime value and retention. By taking the guesswork out of engagement, Swrve’s multichannel marketing platform delivers messages across channels with enterprise-grade triggering and targeting to help brands identify and act on the needs of individual consumers in real time. With a unified campaign workflow, Swrve helps its clients deliver real-time relevance to their customers across channels via in-app messages, push notifications, web messaging, email, and over-the-top video streaming platforms like Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

“Mobile interactions now play a dominant role across customer experience journeys that span an ever-growing array of communications channels,” said Tom Aitchison, CEO, Swrve. “We are proud to be recognized with a Stevie Award. We believe this accolade demonstrates the power of Swrve’s mobile engagement platform driving real value by enabling marketing leaders to optimize messages at any touchpoint. Our platform delivers the "real time relevance" needed in today’s customer interactions to help our customers build more lasting and valuable relationships with consumers everywhere.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV.  More than 700 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

“The 2019 judges were very impressed by the caliber of this year’s nominations, which set another record for this competition. The quality of the accomplishments outlined in every Finalist nomination was remarkable,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. 

About Swrve

Swrve is the marketing and customer engagement platform that helps leading brands confidently scale communications over millions of customers in real-time. A Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms leader, Swrve is currently installed in 3.5 billion apps worldwide and processes 14 billion events daily.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships and ValueSelling Associates.

Media Contact:

BOCA Communications

swrve@bocacommunications.com

Swrve.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
00:33
DANSKE
Enig. Det er da logik for perlehøns, at hovedkontrollen med hvidvask af penge og forebyggelsen heraf..
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
15
11:24
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
13
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
13
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
2
MICRON INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – MU
3
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Ratification of Stock Option Grant

Latest news

19:40
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, PRGO, VALE and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:39
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AVEO, GE, MHLD and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:30
Swrve Named as Winner of Gold 2019 Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service
19:28
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, YRIV, ASTE and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:26
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, MU, SVXY and DPLO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:25
Chiesi USA, Inc. Moves to New Headquarters in Regency Woods II
19:21
Player’s Network (Transitioning to Green Leaf Farms International) Publishes Shareholder Update Letter, Announces Upcoming Webinar & Investor Presentation, and Introduces Its New International Business Model
19:20
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, MKL, ATVI and AMRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:17
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, MAXR, TYME and CAG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 20:05:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-26 21:05:35 - 2019-02-26 20:05:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY