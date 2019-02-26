Swrve Named as Winner of Gold 2019 Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swrve, the global leader in real-time, relevant customer engagement, was presented with a Gold-level Stevie® Award for its Swrve 3.0 platform, in the New Product and Service — Marketing Solution category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The Swrve 3.0 platform re-imagines how marketers understand and communicate with their customers through multichannel engagement, enabling global enterprises to deliver real-time, hyper-personalized messages that increase customer lifetime value and retention. By taking the guesswork out of engagement, Swrve’s multichannel marketing platform delivers messages across channels with enterprise-grade triggering and targeting to help brands identify and act on the needs of individual consumers in real time. With a unified campaign workflow, Swrve helps its clients deliver real-time relevance to their customers across channels via in-app messages, push notifications, web messaging, email, and over-the-top video streaming platforms like Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

“Mobile interactions now play a dominant role across customer experience journeys that span an ever-growing array of communications channels,” said Tom Aitchison, CEO, Swrve. “We are proud to be recognized with a Stevie Award. We believe this accolade demonstrates the power of Swrve’s mobile engagement platform driving real value by enabling marketing leaders to optimize messages at any touchpoint. Our platform delivers the "real time relevance" needed in today’s customer interactions to help our customers build more lasting and valuable relationships with consumers everywhere.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 700 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

“The 2019 judges were very impressed by the caliber of this year’s nominations, which set another record for this competition. The quality of the accomplishments outlined in every Finalist nomination was remarkable,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Swrve Swrve is the marketing and customer engagement platform that helps leading brands confidently scale communications over millions of customers in real-time. A Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms leader, Swrve is currently installed in 3.5 billion apps worldwide and processes 14 billion events daily.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships and ValueSelling Associates.

Media Contact:

BOCA Communications

swrve@bocacommunications.com