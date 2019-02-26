26/02/2019 11:45:00

TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

  • Net sales increase 27.6%

  • Gross margin expands 40 basis points

  • 10.2% operating margin, 10.5% on an adjusted basis, up 40 basis points

  • Adjusted EBITDA increases 42.4%, margin expands 130 basis points

  • $1.10 net income per diluted share, $1.20 on an adjusted basis

Announces New Share Repurchase Program

Provides 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. 

Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results as we continue to deliver on our objective of producing profitable growth. Our team remains focused on optimizing our operational performance as evidenced by our 40 basis point gross margin expansion and 12.9% EBITDA margin, a 130 basis point increase from a year ago.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2017)

  • Net sales increased 27.6% to $639.5 million, driven by acquisitions and price increases. On a same branch basis, net sales increased 6.5% to $533.9 million. 

     

  • Gross margin expanded 40 basis points to 24.7%.

     

  • Operating profit was $65.2 million, compared to $50.0 million.  On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $67.2 million, compared to $50.8 million, a 32.1% improvement.

     

  • Operating margin was 10.2%, up 20 basis points.  Adjusted operating margin improved 40 basis points to 10.5%.

  • Net income was $38.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $105.0 million, or $2.93 per diluted share. The Company noted that in the fourth quarter of 2017 it recorded a one-time tax benefit of $74.1 million related to the change in the federal tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. 

     

  • Adjusted net income was $42.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $30.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share. 

     

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $82.5 million, compared to $57.9 million, a 42.4% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 130 basis points to 12.9%.  Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.8%.  

     

  • On a same branch basis, adjusted EBITDA was $65.3 million, a 12.6% increase, and incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.5%. 

     

  • Acquisitions contributed $105.7 million of revenue.  Incremental adjusted EBITDA related to these acquisitions was 16.3%.

     

  •  At December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $100.9 million, availability under its revolving credit facility of $190.7 million for total liquidity of $291.6 million.

Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to twelve months ended December 31, 2017)

  • Net sales increased 25.1% to $2,384.2 million. On a same branch basis, revenue increased 8.5% to $2,067.6 million. 

     

  • Gross margin was unchanged at 24.2%.

     

  • Operating profit was $209.0 million, compared to operating profit of $136.9 million.  On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $232.6 million, compared to $171.9 million, a 35.3% improvement.

     

  • Operating margin was 8.8%, up 160 basis points.  Adjusted operating margin improved 80 basis points to 9.8%. 

     

  • Net income was $134.8 million, or $3.78 per diluted share, compared to $158.1 million, or $4.32 per diluted share.  Adjusted net income was $149.3 million, or $4.19 per diluted share, compared to $101.8 million, or $2.78 per diluted share. 

     

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $283.4 million, compared to $197.6 million, a 43.4% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 150 basis points to 11.9%.  Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.9%.

     

  • On a same branch basis, adjusted EBITDA grew 20.5% to $238.1 million and incremental EBITDA margin was 25.1%.

     

  • Acquisitions contributed $316.7 million of revenue.  Incremental EBITDA related to these acquisitions was 14.3%.

“Our 2018 financial results clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of our operating model, the benefits of our size and scale and our success in integrating acquisitions onto our operating platform. Despite an environment of unprecedented material cost increases, we maintained our gross margin and expanded our adjusted  operating and EBITDA margins," added Volas.

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the period ended December 31, 2017)

TruTeam

3 Months

Ended

12/31/18

12 Months

Ended

12/31/18

 Service Partners

3 Months

Ended

12/31/18

12 Months

Ended

12/31/18

Sales

$457,610$1,680,967 

Sales

$213,974$820,309

Change

   

Change

  
  Price5.9%4.2%   Price7.9%7.2%
  Volume3.0%5.9%   Volume-5.3%0.0%
  M&A27.2%21.2%   M&A8.1%6.7%

Total Change

36.1%31.2% 

Total Change

10.7%14.0%

Operating Margin

12.5%11.7% 

Operating Margin

10.1%9.6%

Change

(10 bps)320 bps 

Change

80 bps10 bps

Adj. Operating Margin

12.5%11.8% 

Adj. Operating Margin

10.1%9.6%

Change

(20 bps)80 bps 

Change

80 bps0

Capital Allocation

Acquisitions

In 2018, the Company completed three acquisitions that are expected to generate approximately $410 million of net annual revenue.

Volas stated, “Strategic acquisitions remain our number one choice for capital allocation. Since implementing our acquisition program in 2016, we have acquired ten companies that are expected to generate over $500 million in annual revenue.  Our success in integrating acquisitions onto our operating platform has become a core competency, enabling us to take advantage of available synergies and generate strong returns for our shareholders.”

The companies acquired were:

  • USI, the third largest provider of insulation installation and distribution services to the residential and commercial construction markets.

     

  • ADO Products, a distributor of insulation accessories.

     

  • Santa Rosa Insulation and Fireproofing, a residential and commercial insulation company.

Share Repurchases

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program whereby the Company may purchase up to $200 million of its common stock.  Repurchases will be made from cash on hand as well as from a portion of the free cash flow expected to be generated from the business.  

Volas stated, "We anticipate continuing to generate cash beyond what is required to fund our internal growth and finance acquisitions, our highest capital allocation priorities.  This $200 million share repurchase program further enhances our on-going commitment to maximizing shareholder value.” 

In 2018 the Company repurchased a total of 1,049,871 shares of its common stock for approximately $65 million.  This includes the receipt of 796,925 shares related to its previously announced $50 million accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) program.  The ASR is expected to settle no later than the end of the first quarter of 2019. 

2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

“We believe the fundamentals driving supply and demand in the residential housing market are healthy.  In 2019, we will continue to focus on generating profitable growth, achieving additional operational efficiencies and identifying acquisitions that meet our investment criteria. 

Our business model, including national scale and diversity through both residential and commercial installation and distribution, offers multiple avenues for growth,” added Volas.

2019

Low

High

Revenue$2,570M$2,635M
Adjusted EBITDA*$310M$330M

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Assumptions

($ in millions)

2019

Low

High

Housing Starts1,260K1,300K
Adjusted net income $  145.3 $  167.9
Depreciation and Amortization $  54.5 $  50.5
Interest Expense and other, net $  38.9 $  35.9
Income tax expense $  53.7 $  62.1
Share based compensation $  14.6 $  12.6

Long-Term Targets (3-Years)

Metric

 

Working Capital (% of Sales)10% to 11%
CapEx (% of Sales)2.0% to 2.5%
Commercial Annual Revenue Growth10.0%
Normalized Tax Rate26% to 27%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Organic)22% to 27%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Acquisitions Year One)11% to 16%
Revenue for every 50K increase in housing starts$80 million

This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates.  This outlook does not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release.  Factors that could cause actual 2019 results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 26, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The call may be accessed by dialing (888) 225-2706.  The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.  

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has over 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches.  We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers.  To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods.   We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.  Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release.  Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP.  Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “Investors” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results.  These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801 

              

TopBuild Corp.

             

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

             

(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

          
  
              
  

Three Months Ended December 31, 

 

Year Ended

December 31, 

 
  

2018

 

2017

 

2018

 

2017

 
Net sales $639,547 $501,401 $2,384,249 $1,906,266 
Cost of sales  481,321  379,368  1,808,097  1,445,157 
Gross profit  158,226  122,033  576,152  461,109 
              
Selling, general, and administrative expense (exclusive of significant legal settlement, shown separately below)  93,065  72,063  367,199  294,245 
Significant legal settlement 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,000 
Operating profit  65,161  49,970  208,953  136,864 
              
Other income (expense), net:             
Interest expense  (9,661)  (2,252)  (28,687)  (8,019) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt        (1,086) 
Other, net  266  42  558  281 
Other expense, net  (9,395)  (2,210)  (28,129)  (8,824) 
Income before income taxes  55,766  47,760  180,824  128,040 
              
Income tax (expense) benefit  (17,213)  57,231  (46,072)  30,093 
Net income $38,553 $104,991 $134,752 $158,133 
              

Income per common share:

             
Basic $1.12 $3.00 $3.86 $4.41 
Diluted $1.10 $2.93 $3.78 $4.32 
              

Weighted average shares outstanding:

             
Basic  34,436,518  34,990,047  34,921,318  35,897,641 
Diluted  35,012,535  35,772,124  35,613,319  36,572,146 
 

 

TopBuild Corp.

        

Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data

 

        

(dollars in thousands)

        
  
        
  

As of December 31,

  
  

2018

 

2017

  

ASSETS

        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $100,929 $56,521  
Receivables, net of an allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,676 and $3,673 at December 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively  407,106  308,508  
Inventories, net  168,977  131,342  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  27,685  15,221  
Total current assets  704,697  511,592  
         
Property and equipment, net  167,961  107,121  
Goodwill  1,364,016  1,077,186  
Other intangible assets, net  199,387  33,243  
Deferred tax assets, net  13,176  18,129  
Other assets  5,294  2,278  
Total assets $2,454,531 $1,749,549  
         

LIABILITIES

        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $313,172 $263,814  
Current portion of long-term debt  26,852  12,500  
Accrued liabilities  104,236  75,087  
Total current liabilities  444,260  351,401  
         
Long-term debt  716,622  229,387  
Deferred tax liabilities, net  176,212  132,840  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  43,434  36,160  
Other liabilities  1,905  3,242  
Total liabilities  1,382,433  753,030  
         

EQUITY

  1,072,098  996,519  
Total liabilities and equity $2,454,531 $1,749,549  
         
         
  

As of December 31, 

  
 

 

2018

 

2017

  

Other Financial Data

        
Receivable days †  51  50  
Inventory days †  34  33  
Accounts payable days †  80  79  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable † $262,911 $176,036  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM)‡  10.4%9.1%
         
† Adjusted for remaining acquisition day one balance sheet items.        
‡ Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches.        
         

 

TopBuild Corp.

       

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

       

(dollars in thousands)

       
        
        
  

Year Ended December 31, 

 
  

2018

 

2017

 

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:

  

 

 

 

 

 

Net income $134,752 $158,133 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization  39,419  16,453 
Share-based compensation  11,317  9,889 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    1,086 
Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment  1,204  998 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  1,201  401 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (330)  149 
Provision for bad debt expense  3,240  3,231 
Loss from inventory obsolescence  2,187  1,979 
Deferred income taxes, net  12,936  (59,535) 
Change in certain assets and liabilities       
Receivables, net  (35,522)  (37,943) 
Inventories, net  (23,297)  (14,901) 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (8,360)  8,184 
Accounts payable  29,687  17,936 
Accrued liabilities  (660)  7,160 
Other, net  (602)  (28) 
Net cash provided by operating activities  167,172  113,192 
        

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:

       
Purchases of property and equipment  (52,504)  (25,308) 
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired of $15,756 in 2018  (500,202)  (84,090) 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  849  603 
Other, net  38  199 
Net cash used in investing activities  (551,819)  (108,596) 
        

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:

       
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt  526,604  250,000 
Repayment of long-term debt  (18,399)  (186,250) 
Payment of debt issuance costs  (7,819)  (2,150) 
Proceeds from revolving credit facility  90,000  225,000 
Repayment of revolving credit facility  (90,000)  (225,000) 
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (5,465)  (4,764) 
Repurchase of shares of common stock  (65,025)  (139,286) 
Payment of contingent consideration  (841)   
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  429,055  (82,450) 
        

Cash and Cash Equivalents

       
Increase (decrease) for the period  44,408  (77,854) 
Beginning of period  56,521  134,375 
End of period $100,929 $56,521 
        
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for: 
Interest on long-term debt $23,733 $6,423 
Income taxes 39,010  22,580 
  
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:       
Accruals for property and equipment $860 $1,123 

 

TopBuild Corp.

                    

Segment Data (Unaudited)

                    

(dollars in thousands)

                    
                     
                     
  

Three Months Ended December 31, 

     

Year Ended

December 31, 

    
  

2018

 

2017

 

Change

  

2018

 

2017

 

Change

 

Installation

                    
Sales $457,610 $336,188  

36.1

%

 $1,680,967 $1,281,296  

31.2

%

                     
Operating profit, as reported $57,016 $42,331     $196,986 $109,316    

Operating margin, as reported

  

12.5

%

 

12.6

%

     

11.7

% 

8.5

%

   
                     
Significant legal settlement            30,000    
Rationalization charges  216  336      845  1,056    
Operating profit, as adjusted $57,232 $42,667     $197,831 $140,372    

Operating margin, as adjusted

  

12.5

%

 

12.7

%

     

11.8

% 

11.0

%

   
                     

Distribution

 

                    
Sales $213,974 $193,306  

10.7

%

 $820,309 $719,759  

14.0

%

                     
Operating profit, as reported $21,598 $17,927     $78,739 $68,733    

Operating margin, as reported

  

10.1

%

 

9.3

%

     

9.6

% 

9.5

%

   
                     
Rationalization charges          159  23    
Operating profit, as adjusted $21,598 $17,927     $78,898 $68,756    

Operating margin, as adjusted

  

10.1

%

 

9.3

%

     

9.6

% 

9.6

%

   
                     

Total

                    
Sales before eliminations $671,584 $529,494     $2,501,276 $2,001,055    
Intercompany eliminations  (32,037)  (28,093)      (117,027)  (94,789)    
Net sales after eliminations $639,547 $501,401  

27.6

%

 $2,384,249 $1,906,266  

25.1

%

                     
Operating profit, as reported - segment $78,614 $60,258     $275,725 $178,049    
General corporate expense, net  (7,936)  (5,218)      (45,873)  (24,722)    
Intercompany eliminations and other adjustments  (5,517)  (5,070)      (20,899)  (16,463)    
Operating profit, as reported $65,161 $49,970     $208,953 $136,864    

Operating margin, as reported

  

10.2

%

 

10.0

%

     

8.8

% 

7.2

%

   
                     
Significant legal settlement            30,000    
Rationalization charges †  929  356      7,736  3,755    
Acquisition related costs  1,066  508      15,925  1,256    
Operating profit, as adjusted $67,156 $50,834     $232,614 $171,875    

Operating margin, as adjusted

  

10.5

%

 

10.1

%

     

9.8

% 

9.0

%

   
                     
Share-based compensation ‡  3,072  2,415      11,317  9,274    
Depreciation and amortization  12,286  4,700      39,419  16,453    
EBITDA, as adjusted $82,514 $57,949     $283,350 $197,602    

EBITDA margin, as adjusted

  

12.9

%

 

11.6

%

     

11.9

%

 

10.4

%

   
                     
Sales change period over period  

138,146

         

477,983

       
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  

24,565

         

85,748

       
EBITDA, as adjusted, as percentage of sales change  

17.8

%

        

17.9

%

      
                     
† Rationalization charges include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.           
‡ Amounts for the twelve month period ending December 31, 2017, excludes $0.6 million of share-based compensation included in the line item, rationalization charges.
                     

 

TopBuild Corp.

             

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

             

(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

          
  
              
  

Three Months Ended December 31, 

 

Year Ended December 31, 

 
  

2018

 

2017

 

2018

 

2017

 

Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations

             
              

Net sales

 

$

639,547

 

$

501,401

 

$

2,384,249

 

$

1,906,266

 
              

Gross profit, as reported

 

$

158,226

 

$

122,033

 

$

576,152

 

$

461,109

 
              
Rationalization charges 

 

    176   

Gross profit, as adjusted

 

$

158,226

 

$

122,033

 

$

576,328

 

$

461,109

 
              
Gross margin, as reported  24.7% 24.3% 24.2% 24.2%
Gross margin, as adjusted  24.7% 24.3% 24.2% 24.2%
              

Operating profit, as reported

 

$

65,161

 

$

49,970

 

$

208,953

 

$

136,864

 
              
Significant legal settlement        30,000 
Rationalization charges  929  356  7,736  3,755 
Acquisition related costs  1,066  508  15,925  1,256 

Operating profit, as adjusted

 

$

67,156

 

$

50,834

 

$

232,614

 

$

171,875

 
              
Operating margin, as reported  10.2% 10.0% 8.8% 7.2%
Operating margin, as adjusted  10.5% 10.1% 9.8% 9.0%
              

Income Per Common Share Reconciliation

             
              

Income before income taxes, as reported

 

$

55,766 

$

47,760 

$

180,824 

$

128,040 
              
Significant legal settlement        30,000 
Rationalization charges  929  356  7,736  3,755 
Acquisition related costs  1,066  508  15,925  1,256 
Loss on extinguishment of debt        1,086 

Income before income taxes, as adjusted

  

57,761

  

48,624

  

204,485

  

164,137

 
              
Tax rate at 27% and 38% for 2018 and 2017, respectively  (15,595)  (18,477)  (55,211)  (62,372) 

Income, as adjusted

 

$

42,166

 

$

30,147

 

$

149,274

 

$

101,765

 
              

Income per common share, as adjusted

 

$

1.20

 

$

0.84

 

$

4.19

 

$

2.78

 
              
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  35,012,535  35,772,124  35,613,319  36,572,146 
  

TopBuild Corp.

              

 Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

 

              

(dollars in thousands)

              
  
               
  

Three Months Ended December 31, 

 

Year Ended December 31, 

  
  

2018

 

2017

 

2018

 

2017

  

Net sales

              
Same branch $533,868 $501,401 $2,067,586 $1,906,266  
Acquisitions (a)  105,679    316,663    
Total $639,547 $501,401 $2,384,249 $1,906,266  
               

EBITDA, as adjusted

              
Same branch $65,250 $57,949 $238,130 $197,602  
Acquisitions (a)  17,264    45,220    
Total $82,514 $57,949 $283,350 $197,602  
               

EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales

              
Same branch (b)  12.2%   11.5%   
Acquisitions (c)  16.3%   14.3%   
Total (d)  12.9%11.6%11.9%10.4%
               

As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of incremental sales

              
Same branch (e)  22.5%   25.1%   
Acquisitions (c)  16.3%   14.3%   
Total (f)  17.8%   17.9%   
               
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twevle months              
(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales              
(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales              
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales              
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales              
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales              
               

TopBuild Corp.

              

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)

 

           

(dollars in thousands)

              
  
              
  

Three Months Ended December 31, 

 

Year Ended December 31, 

  
  

2018

 

2017

 

2018

 

2017

  

Net income, as reported

 

$

 

38,553

 

 

$

 

 

104,991

 

 

$

 

 

134,752

 

 

$

 

 

158,133

  
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:              
Interest expense and other, net    9,395    2,210    28,129    7,738  
Income tax expense (benefit)    17,213    (57,231)    46,072    (30,093)  
Depreciation and amortization    12,286    4,700    39,419    16,453  
Share-based compensation †    3,072    2,415    11,317    9,274  
Significant legal settlement    —     —     —     30,000  
Rationalization charges    929    356    7,736    3,755  
Loss on extinguishment of debt    —     —     —     1,086  
Acquisition related costs 

 

  1,066    508    15,925    1,256  

EBITDA, as adjusted

 

$

 

82,514

 

 

$

 

 

57,949

 

 

$

 

 

283,350

 

 

$

 

 

197,602

  
               
† Amounts for the year ending December 31, 2017, excludes $0.6 million of share-based compensation included in the line item, rationalization charges. 
               

TopBuild Corp.

     

2019 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)

    

(dollars in millions)

     
  
      
 

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2019

  

Low

 

 

High

Estimated net income

$

145.3 

$

167.9
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:     
Interest expense and other, net 38.9  35.9
Income tax expense 53.7  62.1
Depreciation and amortization 54.5  50.5
Share-based compensation 14.6  12.6
Rationalization charges 3.0  1.0

Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted

$310.0 $330.0
  

topbuild_logo.png

