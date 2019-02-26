26/02/2019 15:00:00

UPS Honors Arkansas Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 15 elite drivers from Arkansas are among 1,436 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Arkansas boasts 107 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 3,090 years of accident-free driving. Walter Jordan Jr. of Dermott is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 40 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 816 total full-time UPS drivers in Arkansas.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Waring Lester, president, UPS Central Plains District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 56 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 50 years of safe driving. One hundred twenty six others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

UPS’s 125,000 small package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 4 billion miles a year and delivering 5.2 billion packages annually. 

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 298,957 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – 68 million times. And they’ve done it while helping to deliver 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Arkansas drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

DriverHometownUPS Work Location
Barber, RobertFloralBatesville
Byers Jr., HenryMonticelloDermott
Chesser, GaryRussellvilleRussellville
Daniels, RebeccaConwayConway
George, JesseJonesboroJonesboro
Hampton,  ScottieFort SmithFort Smith
Highfill, BobSiloam SpringsLittle Rock
Huey, JohnMaumelleLittle Rock
Koon, JoeyParonLittle Rock
Lawlis, BrianSiloam SpringsSpringdale
Lee, AnthonyBentonLittle Rock
Pack, RandallBarlingFort Smith
Reed, KoreySheridanPine Bluff
Shaw, RobbieNorth Little RockLittle Rock
Watts, BobbySpringdaleSpringdale

1000647_UPS_Dimensional_Shield_Color_Small_RGB.jpg

