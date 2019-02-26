UPS Honors Hawaii Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

HONOLULU, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that three elite drivers from Hawaii are among 1,436 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Hawaii boasts 19 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 519 years of accident-free driving. Dean Agustin of Lihue is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 34 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 211 total full-time UPS drivers in Hawaii.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Fern Shaw, president, UPS South California District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 56 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 50 years of safe driving. One hundred twenty six others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

UPS’s 125,000 small package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 4 billion miles a year and delivering 5.2 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 298,957 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – 68 million times. And they’ve done it while helping to deliver 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center. If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Hawaii drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Hackett, John Makawao Maui Ko, Earl Waianae Honolulu Otaguro, Kevin Kaneohe Honolulu

Contact:

UPS Public Relations

pr@ups.com