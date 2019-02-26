26/02/2019 13:24:00

Why IBS Affects Women Differently: A Capital Digestive Care GI Explains

Silver Spring, MD, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By Leigh Lurie, MD

IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) affects about 10% of the global population, making it the most common GI disorder in the world. It is a chronic condition affecting the gastrointestinal tract, especially the large intestine or colon. Women are at least twice as likely as men to suffer symptoms from IBS.  Although it isn't entirely clear why, this is thought to be due primarily to hormonal changes.

There are several common signs of IBS:

  • abdominal pain

  • cramping

  • painful gas

  • change in bowel habits

  • diarrhea

  • constipation

  • loss of appetite

 

Some people with IBS are more prone to diarrhea, while others may have more constipation. There is also mixed IBS in which bowels alternate between diarrhea and constipation. Women with certain gynecological disorders (endometriosis, for example) may experience more stomach upset than women who don’t.  Any of the symptoms mentioned so far would warrant seeking a trained professional.  If you are over the age of 50 or if your IBS symptoms are associated with weight loss, rectal bleeding, anemia or if you wake up at night to have bowel movements you should see a specialist for an evaluation. 

It is common for IBS to be affected by changes in hormones.  This is why some women notice their symptoms are worse around the time of their period. On the other hand, for many women, pregnancy results in a temporary improvement in IBS symptoms.

Possible IBS Triggers

IBS is likely triggered by food, stress, inflammation, infection and hormones – or even a mix of these things.  When it comes to foods, certain kinds are known to cause more symptoms than others.  

  • Dairy products, such as milk, cheese and ice cream which contain lactose

  • Too much insoluble fiber

  • Fried foods

  • Fatty foods

  • Gluten-containing foods such as wheat, barley and rye

  • Gas-inducing foods

  • Artificial sweeteners 

There is emerging evidence that a diet low in FODMAPs improves symptoms of IBS.  FODMAPs stand for different chemicals that naturally exist in the foods we eat, including fruits and vegetables.

Managing IBS symptoms 

Because IBS is a chronic condition, people who have it should be prepared to manage their symptoms.  For example, if you notice certain foods trigger your symptoms it is best to limit or avoid these foods. It is also important to drink plenty of non-caffeinated beverages during the day to stay hydrated.  People are sometimes amazed at how much diet or stress can play a role in triggering symptoms. That said, with diet modification and stress management people can experience tremendous improvement in their symptoms. Even exercise has been shown to decrease symptoms as well as managing stress. In addition, there are medications both over the counter and prescription which may help to further treat symptoms.  If you are having symptoms it is important to discuss them with your health care provider who would be able to prescribe a treatment plan to help you to experience optimal health.  So don't go it alone. 

 

 

Attachments

Erica Briggs

Capital Digestive Care

2404855215

erica.briggs@capitaldigestivecare.com

Leigh Lurie, MD of Rockville explains why IBS sometimes gives women unexpected symptoms.

Women are twice as likely as men to have it, and their symptoms can sometimes be very different for a variety of reasons.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
00:33
DANSKE
Enig. Det er da logik for perlehøns, at hovedkontrollen med hvidvask af penge og forebyggelsen heraf..
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
15
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
2
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Offers Exclusive Hearing Aid Benefit to American Seniors Association (OTC: AMSA)
3
MICRON INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – MU
4
Teenage Lyme Disease Patient and TickTracker App Inventor Honored by U.S. Government for Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Advocacy
5
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK

Latest news

13:35
Mercaris Holds First Quarterly Organic Cream Auction
13:31
#MWC19: CTC and Nokia advance the use of AI/ML powered 5G mMIMO scheduler at MWC 2019
13:30
New Report Reveals Best and Worst States to be a Baby
13:25
Cemtrex Announces H Mart as Latest SmartDesk Client
13:25
New Reporting and Analytics Portal for the Calix Remote Monitoring Service Makes it Easier Than Ever to Cut Issue Resolution Times by Up to 50 Percent
13:25
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Iamgold, Malibu Boats, Renren, 58, Neos Therapeutics, and Kimball Electronics — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13:24
Why IBS Affects Women Differently: A Capital Digestive Care GI Explains
13:20
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Ellie Mae, Spotify Technology SA, Bristow Group, Teradata, ChemoCentryx, and AgroFresh Solutions — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 13:53:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-26 14:53:28 - 2019-02-26 13:53:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY