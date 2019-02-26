26/02/2019 06:01:00

Worksoft Acquired by Marlin Equity Partners

Addison, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksoft, Inc. (“Worksoft”), a leading provider of continuous test automation software, and Marlin Equity Partners (“Marlin”), a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management, today announced Marlin’s majority recapitalization of and growth equity investment in Worksoft. Worksoft provides the market’s leading end-to-end continuous test automation platform for packaged applications (e.g. SAP, Oracle, Salesforce and Workday). The company’s solutions enable enterprise customers to conduct automated business process discovery, test creation and execution, analytics and documentation of cross-application workflows that support mission critical processes. Marlin’s investment and operational support will enable Worksoft to rapidly scale its platform and help global enterprises increase the speed, accuracy and coverage of process testing in an increasingly diverse business application landscape.

“Digital transformation has enabled vendors across a wide range of industries to improve product offerings, drive deeper engagement with customers and optimize selling and marketing efforts, but has also demanded these enterprises modernize their core business application environments to keep pace. This transformative shift to modern platforms has made the discovery, test creation and automation of business processes mission-critical” said Lee Constantino, CEO of Worksoft.

“Worksoft’s leadership in continuous test automation positions the company as a key constituent for modern enterprise IT to address the heightened demands for speed and quality in the current environment of digital transformation. We recognize Worksoft is at the forefront of a technological shift and are excited to partner with the management team to help them capture a broader share of the test and process automation markets” said Ryan Wald, a managing director at Marlin.

Shea & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor and Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr acted as legal advisor to Worksoft. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Marlin.  Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

 

About Worksoft, Inc.

Worksoft is the industry’s leading continuous test automation platform for Enterprise Packaged Apps, offering a diverse ecosystem of service providers, software integrations, and machine learning solutions to enable true end-to-end, unattended automated testing of mission-critical business applications, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Microsoft, Cardinal Health, P&G, Honda, 3M, Intel and Siemens are just a few of the world’s leading global companies who have turned to Worksoft to achieve unparalleled continuous testing at scale and realize DevOps and Agile initiatives. Chosen by the world’s foremost Global Systems Integrators, Accenture, IBM and Cognizant, Worksoft is embedded into their ERP practices to support their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations.

For more information, contact Worksoft at info@worksoft.com or visit www.worksoft.com. For media inquiries, contact Liz Blackman, info@worksoft.com, or +1 (972) 993-0425. 

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 140 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

 

Liz Blackman

Worksoft, Inc.

(972) 993-0425

info@worksoft.com

