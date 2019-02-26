26/02/2019 17:53:10

ZTE Hosts 5G Summit at Mobile World Congress 2019 to Embrace a Smarter, Connected World

Barcelona, SPAIN, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today hosted 5G Summit 2019 to show its commitment to embracing 5G Era, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona on February 25, 2019. 

The summit brings together over 300 executives and representatives from world-renowned telecom operators, chip makers, and vertical industries to explore how a smarter, connected world can be built. ZTE’s key global customers and partners, including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, VEON, Telenor, Telkomsel, Windtre, Qualcomm, Intel, and Tencent, have attended the summit to share their 5G network deployment experience and business model innovation.

“As the leading pioneer in 5G, ZTE has the full range of end-to-end products and solutions, and will explore 5G development together with all of you,” said Wang Xiyu, ZTE’s CTO in his opening speech for the summit. “Adhering to technology leadership, ZTE will be committed to being the best partner of all of you.”   

Dr. Chih-Lin I, Chief Scientist of China Mobile Research Institute, Wireless Technologies, also shared China Mobile’s experience and deployment strategies towards an open and smart 5G RAN. At Mobile World Congress 2019, China Mobile and ZTE have jointly verified the enhancement of load balancing based on the O-RAN framework and explored the application of artificial intelligence in a wireless network.

Yogesh Malik, Group CTO of VEON, introduced VEON’s vision for its digitization journey and shared the company’s impressive experience and strategy on emerging markets in the 5G era. As one of the world’s top 10 mobile operators, VEON focuses on the improvement of network efficiency and virtualization of the core network so as to provide end users with more digital service, utilizing massive data in the network to create values.  

Furthermore, Dr. Xiang Jiying, Chief Scientist of ZTE Corporation, delivered a keynote entitled, “Get Ready for 5G Commercial Deployment”. He said that as a major vendor that is able to provide 5G end-to-end solutions, ZTE has accumulated many 5G key technologies, including Massive MIMO, NOMA, and mmWave scattering. 

In addition, at Mobile World Congress 2019, Intel and ZTE have jointly launched Light Cloud solution for 5G. The solution is based on Intel's innovative Edge products, which are seamlessly integrated and built into ZTE’s flagship optical fiber access platform, TITAN, thereby realizing MEC and NFV deep convergence.

