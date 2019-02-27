27/02/2019 06:35:56

111, Inc. Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Financial Officer

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 111, Inc. (Nasdaq: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform, today announced that Mr. Yang Chen has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately on February 27, 2019.

Before joining 111, Mr. Chen served as Chief Financial Officer of iKang Healthcare Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KANG) from April 2013 to February 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Chen was Vice President of Finance and Strategy at Campbell Soup Asia Limited and Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group. He also held various senior finance positions at Dumex China, PepsiCo Greater China Region and Wyeth China. Previously, Mr. Chen was an auditor at Arthur Andersen & Co. He received his bachelor’s degree from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and his EMBA degree from Olin School of Business at Washington University.

Mr. Junling Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 111, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Chen to our executive management team. Yang has extensive leadership experience in financial management, strategy, and capital markets, which makes him a great addition to the team as we continue to drive forward and execute our mission of building the largest integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China powered by technology.”

Mr. Yang Chen added, “I am excited for the opportunity to be joining the executive team at 111 as it continues on its path of strategic growth initiatives. I look forward to supporting the Company’s rapid growth to the next level and being part of revolutionizing China’s digital healthcare space.”

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) (“111” or the “Company”) is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company’s online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company’s new retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

For more information on 111, please visit ir.111.com.cn

For more information, please contact:

111, Inc.

ir@111.com.cn

Christensen

In China 

Mr. Christian Arnell 

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548 

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com  

In US 

Ms. Linda Bergkamp 

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
DANSKE
Enig. Det er da logik for perlehøns, at hovedkontrollen med hvidvask af penge og forebyggelsen heraf..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
20 Feb
FING-B
Ligner en ny pump and dump. Markedsværdi er nu svimlende 6,5 mia skr. Omsætning 2018 var ca. 1,5 mia..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK
2
Cybercriminals earning over $3B annually exploiting social platforms
3
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Forms Irish Subsidiary to Facilitate International Development of Clinical Pipeline
4
Net Asset Value(s)
5
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Latest news

08:07
Net Asset Value(s)
08:05
Micron Works With Qualcomm to Enable 5G Automotive Platform for Next-Generation Vehicles
08:01
Standard Lithium Files Non-Provisional US & International Patent Applications for Its Lithium Extraction Technology
08:00
MarketAxess Receives Approval From Dutch Regulator to Provide Trading Platform and Regulatory Reporting Services in the European Union
08:00
Original Theatrical Production “Leonardo’s Last Supper” World Premiere at Columbus Centre
07:28
Lift of Suspension in XMReality AB at FNSE
07:09
Dassault Aviation : Agreement on the acquisition of the European MRO activities of the TAG Aviation Group by Dassault Aviation
07:00
Aricent Launches Fully Integrated 5G RAN Framework
06:35
111, Inc. Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Financial Officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 08:26:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-27 09:26:19 - 2019-02-27 08:26:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY