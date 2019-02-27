Admiral (Ret.) Mike Rogers, Former NSA Director and Commander of US Cyber Command, Headlining Dtex Systems Annual Global Insider Threat Summit Taking Place During RSA 2019

San Jose, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dtex Systems, the leader in user behavior intelligence and insider threat detection, today announced that it will host the third annual Dtex 2019 Global Insider Threat Summit during RSA 2019. This year, former NSA Director and Commander of US Cyber Command Admiral (Ret.) Mike Rogers will headline the event. He will discuss why public and private sector organizations should place increased focus on the insider threat and adopt innovations to reduce associated risk. Additional panels will include business leaders, CISOs and other security and risk professionals. These will provide attendees with deep understanding of how modern enterprises and government agencies leverage advanced behavioral intelligence to illuminate network and human behaviors, detect insider threats, and protect privacy.

In 2018, we saw the continued growth of insiders as a threat vector and a massive leap in public awareness and discussion around privacy. The overlap of these two critically important topics has forced the public and private sectors to find solutions that secure systems, data and people without violating privacy or trust. Organizations that need to understand how to quickly scale insider threat solutions across vast numbers of users should attend this event to learn:

How enterprises reduce risk by transitioning to a “Trusted Insider” approach

How a better understanding of user behavior drives improved security, privacy and agility

How new intelligence is elevating cyber security to a board-level discussion

How to provide effective security in the face of privacy and regulatory challenges

How to deploy and scale insider threat detection solutions across the organization

How to gain complete visibility over behaviors and activities taking place on endpoints

Summit Participant Quotes:

“Flex has a strong emphasis on culture and a need to prioritize security to protect company assets, systems, customer information, IP and people. I look for best-of-breed solutions that can ensure security that supports our business and work culture. During the event, I plan to share with my peers how, with the help of Dtex, we’ve found an innovative way to defend our environment without interfering with how we operate.” —Friedrich (Fritz) Wetschnig, CISO, Flex

“Within the next few years, I estimate that cybercrime will cost businesses more than $3 trillion. As organizations scramble to protect their key information assets, they frequently take a ‘whack-a-mole’ approach to the latest threats, hoping they’ve taken the right steps to prevent a data breach. In the process, they often overlook their greatest cyberthreat and resource of all – human beings. I am excited to be a part of this event and to have the opportunity to share how a similar lack of oversight destroyed my business and nearly landed me in jail. Protecting the people that interact with critical data on a daily basis isn’t just security smart, it’s a competitive advantage.” —John Sileo, Cybersecurity Expert and Keynote Speaker

“We are always adding value to our customers security and risk programs and investments. Our annual insider threat event not only showcases how the public and private sector organizations we serve are successfully dealing with the insider threat, it also provides attendees with deeper knowledge of how to address the problem. We are certainly proud of this ongoing summit, as it provides a vital education to security and risk professionals who are responsible for protecting data and systems.” —Bahman Mahbod, Dtex Systems CEO

Attend

Always filled to capacity and with limited seating, this is the only event focused exclusively on the insider threat during the RSA Conference. Details:

The Dtex 2019 Global Insider Threat Summit

Where: St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, near the Moscone at 125 3rd Street

When: Monday, March 4, 4 PM PST

Register: https://dtexsystems.com/2019-global-insider-threat-summit/

Visit the new website:

www.dtexsystems.com

Follow Dtex on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DtexSystems

Join Dtex on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dtex-systems

Like Dtex on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dtex-Systems-297181017056254

About Dtex Systems

Dtex turns employees, executives, contractors and partners into trusted insiders. The award-winning Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform reduces insider threat risk by providing intelligence about behaviors and activities across massive numbers of distributed users. Dtex combines the largest library of known malicious and negligent behaviors, machine learning and advanced analytics. This gives the platform the power to detect insider threats in near real time, reduce false positives, and free security and risk professionals from having to spend time analyzing overwhelming volumes of data and logs. Dtex is scalable and deploys quickly. It only collects light-weight data needed to identify risky behaviors, which never slows network, endpoint or user performance. Patented anonymization capabilities protect privacy and ensure compliance. Investors include Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture partners. Customers include the world’s leading banks, manufacturers, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and law firms. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Williams Formula 1 Racing, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are among customers using Dtex to reduce insider threat risk. https://www.dtexsystems.com/

Attachments

Joe Franscella

Dtex Systems

+1-209-597-6656

joe.franscella@dtexsystems.com

Admiral (Ret.) Mike Rogers, Former NSA Director and Commander of US Cyber Command is Headlining Dtex Systems Annual Global Insider Threat Summit Taking Place During RSA 2019