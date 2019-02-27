27/02/2019 05:50:48

Ahold Delhaize proposes the appointment of two new members of its Supervisory Board

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 27, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Katie Doyle and Peter Agnefjäll for appointment to Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board, effective April 10, 2019. They will succeed Rob van den Bergh and Mark McGrath, both of whom have decided to retire after respectively 8 and 11 years of service on the Board.

Katie Doyle, an American national, is Chief Executive Officer and a Board Director of Swanson Health Products, a health and wellness brand. Additionally, she serves as a Board Director at packaging manufacturer Bemis Company and as a Board Director at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. 

Peter Agnefjäll, a Swedish national, served as President and CEO of IKEA Group from 2013 to 2017 after holding several senior management positions within the furniture retailer. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Orkla, a supplier of branded consumer goods, and on the Board of Directors of the airline, Wizz Air. Additionally, he serves on the Advisory Board of Deichmann, a family-owned European shoe company.

"We are pleased to propose Katie and Peter for appointment to the Supervisory Board, both of whom bring extensive international experience and expertise in retail. They bring valuable knowledge and competencies to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize implements its strategy for an era of retail focused on omnichannel growth, technology and health," said Chairman Jan Hommen. "We would also like to thank Rob and Mark for their outstanding contributions to Ahold and, after the merger, to Ahold Delhaize. We wish them all the best for the future."

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointments to the Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2019. 

Katie Doyle's LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/katiedoyle14

Peter Agnefjäll's LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-agnefjäll-7a48b3121/

