ANSYS Announces Q4 Results: Record Finish Reflects Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, ACV, EPS and Operating Cash Flow

Completes Acquisitions of Granta Design Limited and Helic, Inc.

Company Initiates Q1 and FY 2019 Outlook

Key Highlights

ACV growth of 28% and 17% in constant currency for Q4 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively

Operating cash flows of $132.9 million and $486.4 million for Q4 2018 and FY 2018, respectively

Deferred revenue and backlog of $659.2 million at December 31, 2018 under ASC 606 and $957.1 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 24% over Q4 2017, under ASC 605

Recurring revenue of 73% for Q4 2018 and 74% for FY 2018 on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, under ASC 606

Recurring revenue of 72% for Q4 2018 and 76% for FY 2018 on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, under ASC 605

Repurchased 0.5 million shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $154.03 and 1.7 million shares during the year at an average price of $161.12

Note: We adopted ASC 606 on January 1, 2018, which impacted our financial results, including the categorization and geographic allocation of revenue. For comparability purposes, and unless otherwise specified, the amounts included in the commentary below refer to results under ASC 605 as if the previous revenue recognition guidance was still in effect.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), today reported fourth quarter 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue growth of 11% and 12%, respectively, or 13% and 14%, respectively, in constant currency. For FY 2018, GAAP and non-GAAP revenue growth was 11% and 12%, respectively, or 10% and 11% in constant currency. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported growth in diluted earnings per share of 70% and 30% on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively. For FY 2018, the Company reported growth in diluted earnings per share of 39% and 32% on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively.

Ajei Gopal, ANSYS President and CEO, commented, “Q4 was an outstanding quarter capping a stellar 2018. We grew double-digits across all key financial metrics for the quarter and the year. I am confident we are tracking towards our 2020 objective of sustained, double-digit revenue growth at industry leading margins.”

In addition, Gopal stated, “I am looking forward to 2019. Our vision of making simulation pervasive across the product lifecycle is resonating with customers and partners. With a product portfolio that is stronger than ever, I am proud that we can solve many of the challenging problems faced by our customers as they bring next-generation products to market. With our continued focus on transforming our go-to-market, and with new partnerships with leading companies who are licensing ANSYS technology, we are unlocking future opportunities. I am excited about our growth prospects in 2019 and beyond.”

Maria Shields, ANSYS CFO, stated, “Our outstanding financial performance reflects the strength of our core business and our continued dedication and focus on execution, both during the fourth quarter and for the entire year. We set new company records across all key financial metrics including our Q4 and full year 2018 revenue, ACV, earnings and operating cash flows. To achieve both our near-term and longer-term growth objectives, we will move forward with investments in our core products, high-growth adjacent markets and our business infrastructure to continue building the platform to scale our business.”

Financial Results

ANSYS' fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 and 2017 financial results are presented below. The 2018 and 2017 non-GAAP results exclude the income statement effects of acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, restructuring charges and measurement-period adjustments related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

GAAP and non-GAAP results under ASC 606: GAAP Non-GAAP (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Revenue $ 415.4 $ 418.0 Net income $ 153.2 $ 182.1 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 2.13 Operating profit margin 43.3 % 51.6 %

GAAP Non-GAAP (in millions, except percentages and per share data) FY 2018 FY 2018 Revenue $ 1,293.6 $ 1,303.1 Net income $ 419.4 $ 513.9 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.88 $ 5.98 Operating profit margin 36.8 % 47.4 %

GAAP and non-GAAP results under ASC 605:

GAAP Non-GAAP (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 % Change Q4 2018 Q4 2017 % Change Revenue $ 335.9 $ 302.3 11 % $ 340.1 $ 303.4 12 % Net income $ 88.6 $ 52.6 68 % $ 118.6 $ 92.8 28 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 0.61 70 % $ 1.39 $ 1.07 30 % Operating profit margin 29.9 % 33.3 % 40.5 % 42.6 %

GAAP Non-GAAP (in millions, except percentages and per share data) FY 2018 FY 2017 % Change FY 2018 FY 2017 % Change Revenue $ 1,216.5 $ 1,095.3 11 % $ 1,232.1 $ 1,098.1 12 % Net income $ 356.9 $ 259.3 38 % $ 455.7 $ 347.9 31 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.15 $ 2.98 39 % $ 5.30 $ 4.01 32 % Operating profit margin 32.8 % 35.7 % 44.4 % 46.4 %

The non-GAAP financial results highlighted above, and the non-GAAP financial outlook for 2019 discussed below, represent non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the appropriate GAAP measures, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and for the 2019 financial outlook, are included in the condensed financial information included in this release.

Other Financial Metrics (in millions, except percentages) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 % Change % Change in Constant Currency Annual contract value (ACV) $ 480.5 $ 380.7 26 % 28 % Operating cash flows $ 132.9 $ 103.5 28 %

(in millions, except percentages) FY 2018 FY 2017 % Change % Change in Constant Currency ACV $ 1,325.2 $ 1,123.9 18 % 17 % Operating cash flows $ 486.4 $ 430.4 13 %

ACV, or Annual Contract Value, is a financial performance metric that we introduced in 2018. We believe this new measure is an improved metric as compared to the historically provided bookings metric because it adjusts the sales bookings metric to reflect only the annual value of a contract and also adjusts to reflect the sales booking at the date of the contract inception or renewal. There is no GAAP measure comparable to ACV. ACV is composed of the following:

the annualized value of maintenance and lease contracts with start dates or anniversary dates during the period, plus

the value of perpetual license contracts with start dates during the period, plus

the annualized value of fixed-term services contracts with start dates or anniversary dates during the period, plus

the value of work performed during the period on fixed-deliverable services contracts.

Management's 2019 Financial Outlook

The Company's first quarter and fiscal year 2019 revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance is provided below. The revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance are provided on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis, in accordance with ASC 606. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the income statement effects of acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related transaction costs.

The financial guidance below includes the impact of the Company's acquisitions of Granta and Helic, which closed during the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Guidance

The Company currently expects the following for the quarter ending March 31, 2019:

(in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $286.0 - $308.0 $290.0 - $310.0 Diluted earnings per share $0.61 - $0.82 $0.98 - $1.11

Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance

The Company currently expects the following for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019:

(in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $1,400.0 - $1,465.0 $1,410.0 - $1,470.0 Diluted earnings per share $3.98 - $4.61 $5.55 - $6.00

(in millions) Other Financial Metrics ACV $1,410.0 - $1,465.0 Operating cash flows $470.0 - $510.0

During Q1 2019, we acquired Granta and Helic for a combined purchase price of approximately $261.5 million. The acquisition of Granta, the premier provider of materials information technology, expands the Company's portfolio into this important area, giving customers access to material intelligence, including data that is critical to successful simulations. The acquisition of Helic, the industry-leading provider of electromagnetic crosstalk solutions for systems on chips, combined with our flagship electromagnetic and semiconductor solvers, will provide a comprehensive solution for on-chip, 3D integrated circuit and chip-package-system electromagnetics and noise analysis.

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ASC 606 ASC 605 ASC 605 (in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS: Cash & short-term investments $ 777,364 $ 777,364 $ 881,787 Accounts receivable, net 317,700 135,190 124,659 Goodwill 1,572,455 1,572,455 1,378,553 Other intangibles, net 211,272 211,272 157,625 Other assets 387,173 522,303 398,999 Total assets $ 3,265,964 $ 3,218,584 $ 2,941,623 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current deferred revenue $ 328,584 $ 526,168 $ 440,491 Other liabilities 287,833 289,257 255,301 Stockholders' equity 2,649,547 2,403,159 2,245,831 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 3,265,964 $ 3,218,584 $ 2,941,623

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ASC 606 ASC 605 ASC 605 ASC 606 ASC 605 ASC 605 (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Revenue: Software licenses $ 226,421 $ 194,190 $ 176,596 $ 576,717 $ 676,846 $ 624,964 Maintenance and service 189,011 141,728 125,740 716,919 539,623 470,286 Total revenue 415,432 335,918 302,336 1,293,636 1,216,469 1,095,250 Cost of sales: Software licenses 6,318 11,774 10,224 18,619 36,852 34,421 Amortization 3,631 3,631 9,902 27,034 27,034 36,794 Maintenance and service 30,140 24,684 20,686 110,232 91,999 78,949 Total cost of sales 40,089 40,089 40,812 155,885 155,885 150,164 Gross profit 375,343 295,829 261,524 1,137,751 1,060,584 945,086 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 133,137 133,137 108,157 413,580 413,580 338,640 Research and development 58,896 58,896 49,222 233,802 233,802 202,746 Amortization 3,374 3,374 3,466 13,795 13,795 12,972 Total operating expenses 195,407 195,407 160,845 661,177 661,177 554,358 Operating income 179,936 100,422 100,679 476,574 399,407 390,728 Interest income 3,745 3,745 2,135 11,419 11,419 6,962 Other income (expense), net 1,381 1,381 (484 ) (908 ) (908 ) (1,996 ) Income before income tax provision 185,062 105,548 102,330 487,085 409,918 395,694 Income tax provision 31,899 16,978 49,745 67,710 53,067 136,443 Net income $ 153,163 $ 88,570 $ 52,585 $ 419,375 $ 356,851 $ 259,251 Earnings per share – basic: Earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 1.06 $ 0.62 $ 4.99 $ 4.25 $ 3.05 Weighted average shares 83,699 83,699 84,557 83,973 83,973 84,988 Earnings per share – diluted: Earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 1.04 $ 0.61 $ 4.88 $ 4.15 $ 2.98 Weighted average shares 85,472 85,472 86,709 85,913 85,913 86,854

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASC 606 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Results Adjustments Non-GAAP Results Total revenue $ 415,432 $ 2,545 (1) $ 417,977 Operating income 179,936 35,646 (2) 215,582 Operating profit margin 43.3 % 51.6 % Net income $ 153,163 $ 28,919 (3) $ 182,082 Earnings per share – diluted: Earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 2.13 Weighted average shares 85,472 85,472

(1) Amount represents the revenue not reported during the period as a result of the acquisition accounting adjustment associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in business combinations.

(2) Amount represents $24.5 million of stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million of excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards, $7.0 million of amortization expense associated with intangible assets acquired in business combinations, $1.2 million of transaction expenses related to business combinations and the $2.5 million adjustment to revenue as reflected in (1) above.

(3) Amount represents the impact of the adjustments to operating income referred to in (2) above, decreased for the related income tax impact of $6.9 million and increased for rabbi trust expense of $0.2 million.

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASC 606 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Results Adjustments Non-GAAP Results Total revenue $ 1,293,636 $ 9,442 (1 ) $ 1,303,078 Operating income 476,574 141,442 (2 ) 618,016 Operating profit margin 36.8 % 47.4 % Net income $ 419,375 $ 94,510 (3 ) $ 513,885 Earnings per share – diluted: Earnings per share $ 4.88 $ 5.98 Weighted average shares 85,913 85,913

(1) Amount represents the revenue not reported during the period as a result of the acquisition accounting adjustment associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in business combinations.

(2) Amount represents $83.3 million of stock-based compensation expense, $4.3 million of excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards, $40.8 million of amortization expense associated with intangible assets acquired in business combinations, $3.5 million of transaction expenses related to business combinations and the $9.4 million adjustment to revenue as reflected in (1) above.

(3) Amount represents the impact of the adjustments to operating income referred to in (2) above, decreased for the related income tax impact of $47.9 million and increased for a measurement-period adjustment related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $0.9 million and rabbi trust expense of $0.1 million.

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASC 605 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Results Adjustments Non-GAAP Results GAAP Results Adjustments Non- GAAP Results Total revenue $ 335,918 $ 4,147 (1 ) $ 340,065 $ 302,336 $ 1,108 (4) $ 303,444 Operating income 100,422 37,248 (2 ) 137,670 100,679 28,582 (5) 129,261 Operating profit margin 29.9 % 40.5 % 33.3 % 42.6 % Net income $ 88,570 $ 30,005 (3 ) $ 118,575 $ 52,585 $ 40,183 (6) $ 92,768 Earnings per share – diluted: Earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 1.39 $ 0.61 $ 1.07 Weighted average shares 85,472 85,472 86,709 86,709

(1) Amount represents the revenue not reported during the period as a result of the acquisition accounting adjustment associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in business combinations.

(2) Amount represents $24.5 million of stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million of excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards, $7.0 million of amortization expense associated with intangible assets acquired in business combinations, $1.2 million of transaction expenses related to business combinations and the $4.1 million adjustment to revenue as reflected in (1) above.

(3) Amount represents the impact of the adjustments to operating income referred to in (2) above, decreased for the related income tax impact of $7.4 million and increased for rabbi trust expense of $0.2 million.

(4) Amount represents the revenue not reported during the period as a result of the acquisition accounting adjustment associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in business combinations.

(5) Amount represents $13.7 million of stock-based compensation expense, $13.4 million of amortization expense associated with intangible assets acquired in business combinations, $0.4 million of transaction expenses related to business combinations and the $1.1 million adjustment to revenue as reflected in (4) above.

(6) Amount represents the impact of the adjustments to operating income referred to in (5) above, decreased for the related income tax impact of $11.0 million, excluding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and rabbi trust income of $0.1 million, and increased for total net impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $22.7 million.

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASC 605 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Results Adjustments Non-GAAP Results GAAP Results Adjustments Non-GAAP Results Total revenue $ 1,216,469 $ 15,583 (1 ) $ 1,232,052 $ 1,095,250 $ 2,856 (4) $ 1,098,106 Operating income 399,407 147,583 (2 ) 546,990 390,728 118,567 (5) 509,295 Operating profit margin 32.8 % 44.4 % 35.7 % 46.4 % Net income $ 356,851 $ 98,832 (3 ) $ 455,683 $ 259,251 $ 88,663 (6) $ 347,914 Earnings per share – diluted: Earnings per share $ 4.15 $ 5.30 $ 2.98 $ 4.01 Weighted average shares 85,913 85,913 86,854 86,854

(1) Amount represents the revenue not reported during the period as a result of the acquisition accounting adjustment associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in business combinations.

(2) Amount represents $83.3 million of stock-based compensation expense, $4.3 million of excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards, $40.8 million of amortization expense associated with intangible assets acquired in business combinations, $3.5 million of transaction expenses related to business combinations and the $15.6 million adjustment to revenue as reflected in (1) above.

(3) Amount represents the impact of the adjustments to operating income referred to in (2) above, decreased for the related income tax impact of $49.7 million and increased for a measurement-period adjustment related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $0.9 million and rabbi trust expense of $0.1 million.

(4) Amount represents the revenue not reported during the period as a result of the acquisition accounting adjustment associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in business combinations.

(5) Amount represents $53.2 million of stock-based compensation expense, $49.8 million of amortization expense associated with intangible assets acquired in business combinations, $11.7 million of restructuring charges, $1.1 million of transaction expenses related to business combinations and the $2.9 million adjustment to revenue as reflected in (4) above.

(6) Amount represents the impact of the adjustments to operating income referred to in (5) above, decreased for the related income tax impact of $52.5 million, excluding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and rabbi trust income of $0.1 million, and increased for total net impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $22.7 million.

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance Quarter Ending March 31, 2019 Earnings Per Share Range - Diluted U.S. GAAP expectation $0.61 - $0.82 Adjustment to exclude acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue $0.02 - $0.04 Adjustment to exclude acquisition-related amortization $0.08 - $0.10 Adjustment to exclude stock-based compensation $0.16 - $0.20 Adjustment to exclude acquisition-related transaction expenses $0.03 Non-GAAP expectation $0.98 - $1.11

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance Year Ending December 31, 2019 Earnings Per Share Range - Diluted U.S. GAAP expectation $3.98 - $4.61 Adjustment to exclude acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue $0.05 - $0.09 Adjustment to exclude acquisition-related amortization $0.38 - $0.44 Adjustment to exclude stock-based compensation $0.93 - $1.01 Adjustment to exclude acquisition-related transaction expenses $0.03 Non-GAAP expectation $5.55 - $6.00

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company provides non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP regarding the Company's operational performance. These financial measures exclude the impact of certain items and, therefore, have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A detailed explanation of each of the adjustments to such financial measures is described below. This press release also contains a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance as well as its performance relative to its competitors, (b) to set internal sales targets and spending budgets, (c) to allocate resources, (d) to measure operational profitability and the accuracy of forecasting, (e) to assess financial discipline over operational expenditures and (f) as an important factor in determining variable compensation for management and its employees. In addition, many financial analysts that follow the Company focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide this information to analysts so that they accurately report the non-GAAP financial information. Moreover, investors have historically requested, and the Company has historically reported, these non-GAAP financial measures as a means of providing consistent and comparable information with past reports of financial results.

While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, are not reported by all the Company's competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of the Company's competitors due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by reviewing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

The adjustments to these non-GAAP financial measures, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:

Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue and its related tax impact. Historically, the Company has consummated acquisitions in order to support its strategic and other business objectives. In accordance with the fair value provisions applicable to the accounting for business combinations, acquired deferred revenue is often recorded on the opening balance sheet at an amount that is lower than the historical carrying value. Although this acquisition accounting requirement has no impact on the Company's business or cash flow, it adversely impacts the Company's reported GAAP revenue in the reporting periods following an acquisition. In order to provide investors with financial information that facilitates comparison of both historical and future results, the Company provides non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of the acquisition accounting adjustment. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial adjustment is useful to investors because it allows investors to (a) evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, and (b) compare past and future reports of financial results of the Company as the revenue reduction related to acquired deferred revenue will not recur when related annual lease licenses and software maintenance contracts are renewed in future periods.

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions and its related tax impact. The Company incurs amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP presentation of amortization expense, related to various acquisitions it has made. Management excludes these expenses and their related tax impact for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company because these costs are fixed at the time of an acquisition, are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. Accordingly, management does not consider these expenses for purposes of evaluating the performance of the Company during the applicable time period after the acquisition, and it excludes such expenses when making decisions to allocate resources. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, and (b) compare past reports of financial results of the Company as the Company has historically reported these non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-based compensation expense and its related tax impact. The Company incurs expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of software licenses; cost of maintenance and service; research and development expense; and selling, general and administrative expense. This non-GAAP adjustment also includes excess payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) incurred in connection with the Company's deferred compensation plan held in a rabbi trust includes an offsetting benefit (charge) recorded in other income (expense). Although stock-based compensation is an expense of the Company and viewed as a form of compensation, management excludes these expenses for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company. Management similarly excludes income (expense) related to assets held in a rabbi trust in connection with the Company's deferred compensation plan. Specifically, the Company excludes stock-based compensation and income (expense) related to assets held in the deferred compensation plan rabbi trust during its annual budgeting process and its quarterly and annual assessments of the Company's and management's performance. The annual budgeting process is the primary mechanism whereby the Company allocates resources to various initiatives and operational requirements. Additionally, the annual review by the board of directors during which it compares the Company's historical business model and profitability to the planned business model and profitability for the forthcoming year excludes the impact of stock-based compensation. In evaluating the performance of senior management and department managers, charges related to stock-based compensation are excluded from expenditure and profitability results. In fact, the Company records stock-based compensation expense into a stand-alone cost center for which no single operational manager is responsible or accountable. In this way, management can review, on a period-to-period basis, each manager's performance and assess financial discipline over operational expenditures without the effect of stock-based compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the Company's operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by management to review the Company's operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in the Company's financial reporting as well as comparability with competitors' operating results.

Restructuring charges and the related tax impact. The Company occasionally incurs expenses for restructuring its workforce included in its GAAP presentation of cost of software licenses; cost of maintenance and service; research and development expense; and selling, general and administrative expense. Management excludes these expenses for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company, as it generally does not incur these expenses as a part of its operations. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the Company's operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by management to review the Company's operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in the Company's financial reporting as well as comparability with competitors' operating results.

Transaction costs related to business combinations. The Company incurs expenses for professional services rendered in connection with business combinations, which are included in its GAAP presentation of selling, general and administrative expense. These expenses are generally not tax-deductible. Management excludes these acquisition-related transaction expenses, derived from announced acquisitions, for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company, as it generally would not have otherwise incurred these expenses in the periods presented as a part of its operations. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the Company's operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by management to review the Company's operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in the Company's financial reporting as well as comparability with competitors' operating results.

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Company recorded charges in its income tax provision related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, specifically for the transition tax related to unrepatriated cash and the impacts of the tax rate change on net deferred tax assets. Management excludes these charges for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company, as (i) the charges are not expected to recur as part of its normal operations and (ii) the charges resulted from the extremely infrequent event of major U.S. tax reform, the last such reform having occurred in 1986. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the Company's operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by management to review the Company's operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in the Company's financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as listed below:

GAAP Reporting Measure Non-GAAP Reporting Measure Revenue Non-GAAP Revenue Operating Income Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating Profit Margin Non-GAAP Operating Profit Margin Net Income Non-GAAP Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

