Aricent Launches Fully Integrated 5G RAN Framework

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, BARCELONA -- Aricent , a global design and engineering company, today announced that it has been selected by Sichuan Tianyi Comheart based in China for its fully pre-integrated 5G RAN framework. This is significant as it drastically cuts Network Equipment Providers’ (NEPs) time to introduce 5G RAN solutions. Aricent has outstanding expertise of delivering multi-mode RAN frameworks across a variety of different standards. This agreement comes hot on the heels of many other design wins across the world – making Aricent the de-facto vendor for 5G RAN frameworks. Aricent also offers customization services to help NEPs build and launch differentiated 5G RAN solutions.

Aricent’s 5G RAN framework is fully compliant to 3GPP specifications and offers both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes to support millimeter wave and sub-6 GHz frequencies for 5G use cases. What’s more, the software framework architecture has the flexibility to support all split options meeting 3GPP specifications. The software framework solution contains Layer 2 and Layer 3 capabilities which come pre-integrated with PHY from multiple vendors for interoperability. These capabilities give the Chinese OEM a significant advantage to meet 5G trial requirements from service providers in its country and across the world.

Chinese carriers could spend close to $400 billion on 5G network infrastructure rollouts by 20201. China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom have all been conducting large scale 5G trials across a number of cities2.

“In the race for 5G supremacy, China has invested heavily and gained an impressive head start,” said N. Mohan Rangan, Chief Engineering Officer at Aricent. “5G RAN solutions spanning across small cells and high-powered cells across different frequency spectrums are critical to the success of 5G to deliver seamless coverage and serve a variety of use cases and applications. Having built a solid track record of delivering RAN frameworks for 3G and LTE, Aricent is pleased to be partnering and powering Sichuan Tianyi Comheart’s small cell program to create an industry leading solution for operators in China and abroad.”

“Globally, small cells will play a critical role to meet the exponential demand for data in 5G,” said Shihong Li, CEO at Sichuan Tianyi Comheart Telecom. “And given the variety of use cases and applications 5G will support, we needed a partner who has the expertise to develop reliable, robust and interoperable small cell solutions. The collaboration with Aricent has been outstanding. We have developed a solution that allows operators to seamlessly scale and maximize bandwidth spectrum and enhance subscriber Quality of Experience.”

1

Nikkei Asian Review, November 28, 2018

2MIT Technology Review, December 18, 2018

About Aricent Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for customers in the digital era. We help our clients lead into the future by solving their most complex and mission critical issues through customized solutions. For decades, we have helped companies do new things and scale with intention. We bring differentiated value and capability in focused industries to help transform products, brands and companies. Based in San Francisco, frog, the global leader in innovation and design, is a part of Aricent. Aricent is a part of the Altran Group .

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

About Sichuan Tianyi Comheart Telecom Co., Ltd

Sichuan Tianyi Comheart Telecom Co., Ltd was founded in 2001. The company has nearly 4,000 employees, including more than 400 R&D personnel. On March 30, 2018, the company's shares were listed and traded on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock abbreviation: Tianyi Shares, stock code: 300504). Since 2001, the company has been providing 2G, 3G, 4G mobile network optimization products and services for Chinese telecom operators. A large amount of R&D resources have been invested in the research and development of 5G products such as 5G small cell and 5G CPE since 2018.

Learn more about Tianyi at www.tianyisc.com

Media Contact:

Juhie.gorwara@aricent.com