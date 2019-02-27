27/02/2019 17:03:00

Armanino Expands Privacy Services Practice to Protect Client Data

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the top 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its Privacy Services practice to deploy a range of solutions designed to help business leaders combat the quickly changing landscape of privacy and breach notification laws, and maintain compliance with new regulations.

“Data privacy is crucial for all businesses, particularly those entrusted with sensitive consumer data,” said Liam Collins, partner and Risk Assurance and Advisory Services practice leader. “Armanino’s Privacy Services practice was founded with the understanding that data privacy is a critical business issue for clients and a fundamental right for all consumers.”

Armanino’s Privacy Services practice offers a full spectrum of privacy consulting, outsourcing and compliance services including:

  • Privacy Managed Services – Leverage technology to manage all data subject to privacy requests

  • Privacy Impact Assessments – Identify key data privacy risks and controls

  • Data Inventory – Perform dynamic data inventory to support ongoing regulatory compliance

  • Privacy Program Assessments – Assess an organization’s data privacy processes and controls

  • Outsourced Data Protection Officer – Provide an organization with a data privacy officer to serve as an outsourced DPO solution

  • Government and Supplier Requirements – Assess organizational exposure and build a strong compliance program to meet regulatory and contractual privacy requirements

“Armanino is equipped to meet the challenges of today’s privacy needs. With a dedicated group of experts, we are focused on staying ahead of important regulatory changes and evolving industry standards,” said Noah Buxton, Director in Armanino’s Risk Assurance and Advisory Services practice. “Privacy is paramount.”

To learn more about Armanino’s Privacy Services practice, please visit:

https://www.armaninollp.com/services/risk-assurance/data-privacy/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (https://www.armaninollp.com/) is one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

