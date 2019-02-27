Avtec Introduces Subscription Pricing

LEXINGTON, S.C., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avtec Inc., the leading independent provider of technology and services to help clients orchestrate their missions, announced today that it is the first vendor to offer console subscription pricing. Avtec’s Scout™ Select, available exclusively through its certified channel partner network, is now available both on a subscription basis as well as the traditional perpetual license and maintenance pricing.

“We know that doing more with less is a common theme for public safety agencies and organizations trying to orchestrate a diverse range of critical missions,” said Stephen Woodrow, Director, North America Channel Sales. “These organizations have traditionally had to wait for allocation of up-front funds, which can take months—or even years—to secure. Avtec’s new subscription option for Scout Select gives organizations a procurement alternative, so they can accelerate their command center technology deployment.”

Avtec introduced Scout Select last year to meet the requirements of organizations that need to manage a limited number of radio or telephone connections. Scout Select is powered by the same open-standards technology used in the company’s flagship Scout Enterprise platform, for proven reliability, easy expansion, and seamless integration with best-of-breed communications technology. Scout Select’s new subscription pricing includes ScoutCare™, for access to new software releases, security updates, and Avtec’s highly-rated 24 x 7 x 365 customer support.

“PSAP and command center technical teams generally have limited resources,” Woodrow explained. “ScoutCare helps provide a level of confidence for mission orchestration managers, who need to know they can count on robust system security, consistent reliability, and regional interoperability not only today, but well into the future as they integrate with new and emerging technologies.”

