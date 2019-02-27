27/02/2019 21:39:23

Avtec Introduces Subscription Pricing

LEXINGTON, S.C., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avtec Inc., the leading independent provider of technology and services to help clients orchestrate their missions, announced today that it is the first vendor to offer console subscription pricing. Avtec’s Scout™ Select, available exclusively through its certified channel partner network, is now available both on a subscription basis as well as the traditional perpetual license and maintenance pricing. 

“We know that doing more with less is a common theme for public safety agencies and organizations trying to orchestrate a diverse range of critical missions,” said Stephen Woodrow, Director, North America Channel Sales. “These organizations have traditionally had to wait for allocation of up-front funds, which can take months—or even years—to secure. Avtec’s new subscription option for Scout Select gives organizations a procurement alternative, so they can accelerate their command center technology deployment.” 

Avtec introduced Scout Select last year to meet the requirements of organizations that need to manage a limited number of radio or telephone connections. Scout Select is powered by the same open-standards technology used in the company’s flagship Scout Enterprise platform, for proven reliability, easy expansion, and seamless integration with best-of-breed communications technology. Scout Select’s new subscription pricing includes ScoutCare™, for access to new software releases, security updates, and Avtec’s highly-rated 24 x 7 x 365 customer support.  

“PSAP and command center technical teams generally have limited resources,” Woodrow explained. “ScoutCare helps provide a level of confidence for mission orchestration managers, who need to know they can count on robust system security, consistent reliability, and regional interoperability not only today, but well into the future as they integrate with new and emerging technologies.” 

About Avtec

Avtec’s technology and services help public safety, business, energy, transportation, and government organizations orchestrate their missions. Dispatchers at major airlines, utilities, railroads, and public safety agencies have been using Avtec products and services to orchestrate their critical missions since 1979, with thousands of systems installed. Visit www.avtecinc.com to learn more. 

Media Contact: Julie Tullys

Email: media@avtecinc.com

Phone: (803) 358-3260

Avtec_Logo_Tagline.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
21:05
VELO
Jeg forventede en yderst forsigtig tilgang til omsætningen for 2019, det lå allerede i kortene, men ..
12
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
3
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
4
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
5
Reliq Health Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release

Latest news

22:00
LHC Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
22:00
Infusystem Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
22:00
Canopy Rivers Reports Third Quarter Financial Highlights and Provides Current Corporate Update
21:59
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend
21:56
Ice hockey and innovation come together to teach coding to students with Innovation on Ice: Code Teal at The Tech Museum of Innovation
21:53
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research 2019 Annual Meeting
21:51
Bermuda highlights winter work perks in social campaign
21:49
ANSYS Announces Q4 Results: Record Finish Reflects Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, ACV, EPS and Operating Cash Flow
21:45
NuCana to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 22:18:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-27 23:18:45 - 2019-02-27 22:18:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY