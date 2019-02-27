27/02/2019 18:38:47

Axogen Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Axogen, Inc. – AXGN

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “November 2017 Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s November 2017 secondary public offering (“November SPO”); and/or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “May 2018 Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2018 secondary public offering (“May SPO”); and/or (3) on the open market between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover AxoGen shareholders’ investment losses.

If you purchased AxoGen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit AxoGen Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” Further, the report states that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, AxoGen’s stock fell $6.17 per share or approximately 22% to close at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased AxoGen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/axogen-inc-axgn-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-102/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Daniel Sadeh

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

dsadeh@bernlieb.com

BL-new-logo.jpg

Related content
17:50 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, MU, ASTE and KHC: Levi & ..
26 Feb - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & C, LLP - Important Deadline Rem..
26 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, AXGN, ASTE and GE: Levi &..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:38 AXGN
Axogen Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Axogen, Inc. – AXGN
17:50 KHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, MU, ASTE and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb AXGN
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & C, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for AxoGen, Inc. Investors
26 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, AXGN, ASTE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb AXGN
Axogen, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
26 Feb CVS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, CAG and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Feb AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, MAXR, TYME and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Feb AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, UXIN and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Feb BRS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, AXGN, TAP and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Feb AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, AXGN, MAXR and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
3
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities

Related stock quotes

AxoGen Inc 18.90 5.6% Stock price increasing

Latest news

18:51
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, UXIN and WRCDF, WCAGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:39
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Kraft Heinz Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:38
Axogen Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Axogen, Inc. – AXGN
18:33
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
End of Day
18:25
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders announcement
18:21
“Flat out Better” and called “Best in Class” Sector 5 E3 Chromebook is Now Up for Grabs in a New Social Media Campaign
18:13
Heavy Duty Superprop® Shores From Acrow Bridge Support Railway Overpass During Major Highway Construction in Texas
18:08
Teligent, Inc. to Present at The 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Friday March 1, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 19:09:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-27 20:09:46 - 2019-02-27 19:09:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY