27/02/2019 21:51:06

Bermuda highlights winter work perks in social campaign

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The picture-perfect winter perks of having a corporate job in Bermuda are the focus of a social-media campaign launched this month by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA).

The campaign—dubbed the “#ViewFromMyOffice”—partnered with Bermudian photographer Meredith Andrews to showcase eye-popping vantage points and corporate spaces of international businesses throughout the island. Included were panoramic perspectives, park views, and waterfront outlooks in Hamilton and St George’s.

“The idea was to feature work venues with tantalising views that capitalise on Bermuda’s turquoise waterfronts and lush vegetation—attractive prospects in any season, but especially in the depth of winter when onshore colleagues are braving sub-zero conditions,” said BDA Head of Communications & Marketing Rosemary Jones. “Our message being, not only is Bermuda a world-class financial centre, but also a gorgeous place to live and work year-round.”

The BDA invites Bermuda-based businesses and employees to participate by liking and sharing the campaign’s posts on the agency’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn channels—and by sharing their own “#ViewFromMyOffice” and tagging the BDA.

“When the BDA asked me to photograph some of the island’s coolest workspaces, I was excited to collaborate with their team—but, to honest, it was an easy job,” said Andrews. “Selecting locations, I was spoiled for choice. The interior design of many offices rivals that of overseas destinations, and Bermuda’s beauty made providing stunning views a straightforward task. Tired of your beige cubical and the polar vortex? Prepare to be jealous!”

The BDA plans to continue the campaign throughout March. Companies participating to date in the initiative include Bermuda Yacht Services, Challenger Banks, Cox Hallett Wilkinson, Fidelity International, HSBC Bermuda, Liberty Speciality Markets, and The Waterfront Group.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosemary Jones

Head of Communications & Marketing

rosemary@bda.bm

441 278-6558

441 337-4696

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd4262d4-c514-4b6a-b1dd-d17faa9436ae

BDA_Logo_Horizontal_RGB.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
21:05
VELO
Jeg forventede en yderst forsigtig tilgang til omsætningen for 2019, det lå allerede i kortene, men ..
12
20:37
VELO
Kan godt være at den falder i morgen, idet P/E for nuværende er meget høj, men man glemmer at de nov..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
3
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
4
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
5
Reliq Health Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release

Latest news

22:00
LHC Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
22:00
Canopy Rivers Reports Third Quarter Financial Highlights and Provides Current Corporate Update
21:59
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend
21:56
Ice hockey and innovation come together to teach coding to students with Innovation on Ice: Code Teal at The Tech Museum of Innovation
21:53
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research 2019 Annual Meeting
21:51
Bermuda highlights winter work perks in social campaign
21:49
ANSYS Announces Q4 Results: Record Finish Reflects Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, ACV, EPS and Operating Cash Flow
21:45
Roper Technologies To Present At J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 22:18:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-27 23:18:41 - 2019-02-27 22:18:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY