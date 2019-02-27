Bermuda highlights winter work perks in social campaign

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The picture-perfect winter perks of having a corporate job in Bermuda are the focus of a social-media campaign launched this month by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA).

The campaign—dubbed the “#ViewFromMyOffice”—partnered with Bermudian photographer Meredith Andrews to showcase eye-popping vantage points and corporate spaces of international businesses throughout the island. Included were panoramic perspectives, park views, and waterfront outlooks in Hamilton and St George’s.

“The idea was to feature work venues with tantalising views that capitalise on Bermuda’s turquoise waterfronts and lush vegetation—attractive prospects in any season, but especially in the depth of winter when onshore colleagues are braving sub-zero conditions,” said BDA Head of Communications & Marketing Rosemary Jones. “Our message being, not only is Bermuda a world-class financial centre, but also a gorgeous place to live and work year-round.”

The BDA invites Bermuda-based businesses and employees to participate by liking and sharing the campaign’s posts on the agency’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn channels—and by sharing their own “#ViewFromMyOffice” and tagging the BDA.

“When the BDA asked me to photograph some of the island’s coolest workspaces, I was excited to collaborate with their team—but, to honest, it was an easy job,” said Andrews. “Selecting locations, I was spoiled for choice. The interior design of many offices rivals that of overseas destinations, and Bermuda’s beauty made providing stunning views a straightforward task. Tired of your beige cubical and the polar vortex? Prepare to be jealous!”

The BDA plans to continue the campaign throughout March. Companies participating to date in the initiative include Bermuda Yacht Services, Challenger Banks, Cox Hallett Wilkinson, Fidelity International, HSBC Bermuda, Liberty Speciality Markets, and The Waterfront Group.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosemary Jones

Head of Communications & Marketing

rosemary@bda.bm 441 278-6558

441 337-4696

CONNECTING BUSINESS The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd4262d4-c514-4b6a-b1dd-d17faa9436ae