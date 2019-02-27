27/02/2019 01:00:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) and Encourages CAG Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) securities between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018 (the “Class Period”) and/or traceable to Conagra’s secondary public offering commenced on or about October 9, 2018 (“SPO”).  Investors have until April 23, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that material information about Conagra’s acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (“Pinnacle”), including that: (1) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (2) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (3) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (4) consequently, defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

If you purchased Conagra securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Conagra lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/cag/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

