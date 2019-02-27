27/02/2019 01:22:52

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EVER Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER).  Our investigation concerns whether EverQuote has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or about June 18, 2018, EverQuote sold 4.69 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $18 a share raising $84,375,000 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, EverQuote stock has plummeted.  As of market close on February 26, 2019, the stock price was $7.06.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EverQuote shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into EverQuote please go to https://bespc.com/ever/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

