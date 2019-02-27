27/02/2019 12:22:55

Change of Certified Adviser for Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (58/19)

As from March 1, 2019, Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will change Certified Adviser to FNCA Sweden AB.

 

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
25 Feb
SFG
Santa Fe har brudt deres låneaftaler, udsat deres regnskab, fået alle større aktionærer op i det rød..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
2
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
3
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Forms Irish Subsidiary to Facilitate International Development of Clinical Pipeline
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Reliq Health Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release

Latest news

12:40
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Vonage, Ctrip.com International, CNH Industrial N.V, Sina, Washington Prime Group, and Team — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12:35
New Research Coverage Highlights McDonald's, CVS Health, Valvoline, Proofpoint, Canadian Pacific Railway, and BBX Capital — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
12:30
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
12:30
Watsco to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 5, 2019
12:30
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
12:30
Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
12:30
Front Yard Residential Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
12:29
Adaptimmune Reports Fourth Quarter / Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 13:00:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-27 14:00:42 - 2019-02-27 13:00:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY