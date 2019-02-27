Change of Certified Adviser for Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (58/19)

As from March 1, 2019, Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will change Certified Adviser to FNCA Sweden AB.

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00.