27/02/2019 00:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, MKL, MU and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 - December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: DBV Technologies S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the DBV Technologies S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Markel Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Markel Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MU)

Class Period: September 26, 2017 - November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/micron-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Micron Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in anti-competitive behavior, including artificially restricting supply growth of DRAM; (2) these anti-competitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) the Company’s anti-competitive efforts artificially boosted its operating metrics; (4) as a result, the Company’s financial performance, including revenue, was overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Micron Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Molson Coors Brewing Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Molson Coors Brewing Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

