27/02/2019 15:22:28

Cold off the press! Culinary Depot Unveils Revolutionary Commercial Sabbath Fridge

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culinary Depot has long been synonymous with marquee kitchen projects and globally sourced commercial appliances. Now, the company is proud to announce a paradigm shifting partnership with Traulsen, the legendary workhorse of American innovation.

This is the story of a standard-setting supplier teaming up with “The Gold Standard of Refrigeration”. One of many slated breakthroughs is the first-ever commercial refrigerator featuring a factory-installed, automatic, time-based Sabbath Mode. While other appliances like ovens, warming drawers, and residential refrigerators have for years been offered with a Sabbath Mode feature, the market has never seen it in commercial refrigerators before.

Shabbos Friendly Equipment

https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/shabbos-friendly-equipment

Revolution at a glance:

  • Internal clocks auto-initiate Sabbath Mode at 2pm on Fridays (Prior to earliest zman)

  • Sabbath Mode auto-shuts at 10pm on Saturdays (Past latest zman)

  • Electronic display and in-fridge lighting system remain off while in Sabbath mode

  • Evaporator does not react to door movement while in Sabbath mode

  • Unit remains in Sabbath Mode even when starting up after power outage

  • Manual activation/deactivation is perfect for holidays and overrides

No one but the nation’s leading supplier of commercial kitchen appliances could bring such a product line to market. To ensure all halachic t’s are crossed and i’s dotted, Culinary Depot assembled an expansive rabbinic panel composed of verified experts in the use implications of such machinery. Following months of research and development, the CRC, the Orthodox Union, and Rabbi Tzvi Ortner have all affixed their unequivocal approval to these refrigerators for use on Sabbath and Chag.

Item:

This new certification joins the ranks of other Culinary Depot originals, including 

the Vulcan oven and Metro warmer, which have been developed with a 

Sabbath mode to preempt issues of bishul akum.

The full lineup of Traulsen Sabbath Mode commercial refrigeration units is now available exclusively through Culinary Depot—just in time for pre-winter upgrades. All required spec tweaks can also be applied to any Traulsen G-Series “dealer's choice” refrigerator or freezer at no extra cost, promising swift and broad adoption of these new technologies in kosher kitchens everywhere.

With this, Culinary Depot is reasserting the best-known truth in the industry: There is only one destination for a Sabbath-compliant commercial kitchen—or just about any type of custom kitchen imaginable.

A living sample of the Sabbath Mode commercial refrigerator will command the display 

at  

https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/shabbos-friendly-equipment

For more information visit

https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/

or call 888-845-8200

Moshe Potash

Culinary Depot

moshe@culinarydepot.biz

845-414-2209

888-845-8200

https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/

Culinary Depot (2).png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
25 Feb
SFG
Santa Fe har brudt deres låneaftaler, udsat deres regnskab, fået alle større aktionærer op i det rød..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
3
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities

Latest news

15:47
New E-Book Explains How to Maximize Ergonomics Initiatives by Speaking the Language of Business
15:45
Endgame Leads the Pack in Real-Time Alert Generation Across the Kill Chain in MITRE ATT&CK™ Evaluation Guide by Independent Research Firm
15:34
Net Asset Value(s)
15:31
#MWC19: Nokia and CMCC demonstrate cloud-based VR gaming on an AI-powered 5G network using O-RAN architecture and Nokia edge cloud computing platform at MWC19
15:30
Director Danny Phillips To Retire
15:23
Enel Green Power North America Starts Construction of the Largest Solar Plant in Texas
15:22
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Weight Watchers International, Inc.
15:22
Cold off the press! Culinary Depot Unveils Revolutionary Commercial Sabbath Fridge

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 16:04:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-27 17:04:58 - 2019-02-27 16:04:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY